Wayne, NE

Wayne State Concedes Early Goal, Held To Five Shots With Two On Goal

WAYNE – With one goal being scored in the opening 15 minutes, both Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State combined for 11 shots on goal Friday afternoon. From the WSC Soccer Complex on the new turf, WSC welcomed in the Bearcats. Hannah Stirling broke the scoreless tie at...
Winside Volleyball Secures Home Victory, 12 Service Aces Recorded

WINSIDE – Ahead of a weekend round robin tourney, the Winside volleyball team competed on their home court. From Winside, the Class D2 Wildcats welcomed in Class D1 Creighton to begin the NSAA volleyball season. The host Winside picked up the victory with scores of the match being 25-13,...
