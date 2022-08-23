Equivariant graph neural networks for fast electron density estimation of molecules, liquids, and solids

Read full article on original website
Electron-phonon coupling and vibrational properties of size-selected linear carbon chains by resonance Raman scattering
UV resonance Raman spectroscopy of size-selected linear sp-carbon chains unveils vibrational overtones and combinations up to the fifth order. Thanks to the tunability of the synchrotron source, we excited each H-terminated polyyne (HCnH with n"‰="‰8,10,12) to the maxima of its vibronic absorption spectrum allowing us to precisely determine the electronic and vibrational structure of the ground and excited states for the main observed vibrational mode. Selected transitions are shown to enhance specific overtone orders in the Raman spectrum in a specific way that can be explained by a simple analytical model based on Albrecht's theory of resonance Raman scattering. The determined Huang"“Rhys factors indicate a strong and size-dependent electron-phonon coupling increasing with the sp-carbon chain length.
Magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing of microstructured multimaterial composites
Microstructured composites with hierarchically arranged fillers fabricated by three-dimensional (3D) printing show enhanced properties along the fillers' alignment direction. However, it is still challenging to achieve good control of the filler arrangement and high filler concentration simultaneously, which limits the printed material's properties. In this study, we develop a magnetically assisted drop-on-demand 3D printing technique (MDOD) to print aligned microplatelet reinforced composites. By performing drop-on-demand printing using aqueous slurry inks while applying an external magnetic field, MDOD can print composites with microplatelet fillers aligned at set angles with high filler concentrations up to 50"‰vol%. Moreover, MDOD allows multimaterial printing with voxelated control. We showcase the capabilities of MDOD by printing multimaterial piezoresistive sensors with tunable performances based on the local microstructure and composition. MDOD thus creates a large design space to enhance the mechanical and functional properties of 3D printed electronic or sensing devices using a wide range of materials.
Dimensionally thermally stable biomass-based polyimides for flexible electronic applications
Biomass-based polymers featuring high thermal stability and low water absorption play a vital role in contributing to the environmental sustainability of flexible electronics. In this research, we developed a series of polyimides derived from (3"‰R,6"‰S)-hexahydrofuro[3,2-b]furan-3,6-diyl bis(1,3-dioxo-1,3-dihydroisobenzofuran-5-carboxylate) (ISBESA), which can be synthesized from isosorbide bioresources. This study systematically analyzed the effect of ester or amide linkage presence and orientation on the performance of polyimides (PIs). The PI chain configuration and morphology were investigated via experimental results such as d-spacing or film density and theoretical calculations. After introducing the stiff ester linkage, PI-1 with a high chain coplanarity and stacking state exhibits a low water absorption of 0.34 and possesses outstanding thermal/mechanical stability, with a Tg higher than 300 Â°C, a CTE of 27.8 ppm K"“1, and a Young's modulus of 4.4"‰GPa, which is superior to those of most reported biopolymers and even KaptonÂ® engineering plastics. In addition, PI-1 exhibits low dielectric properties, with a Dk of 2.84 and a Df of 0.004, due to the low chain polarity and dipole moment. We further demonstrate a flexible transistor based on PI-1 that shows electrical performance comparable to those of traditional silicon-based devices, even after thermal treatment at 150 Â°C or 1000 bending cycles.
A hybrid triboelectric nanogenerator for enhancing corrosion prevention of metal in marine environment
A hybrid spherical triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) with both solid-solid and solid-liquid contact modes is successfully constructed to collect wave energy for highly efficient cathodic protection of metals in marine. To maximize collection of wave energy, the S-TENG is designed to simultaneously capture friction energy from inside and outside the device with different working modes, achieving a short circuit current density of 186"‰mA"‰mâˆ’3 and open circuit voltage of 88.9"‰V, respectively. It indicates that the potential drop of stainless steel (304SS) and organically coated carbon steel (Q235CS) coupled with the S-TENG are about 410"‰mV and 930"‰mV, respectively, which is suitable for their cathodic protection in marine environment. It is demonstrated that our S-TENG as a low-cost and environmentally friendly self-powered approach is promising to effectively converts wave energy for electrochemical cathodic protection in marine.
LED-pump-X-ray-multiprobe crystallography for sub-second timescales
The visualization of chemical processes that occur in the solid-state is key to the design of new functional materials. One of the challenges in these studies is to monitor the processes across a range of timescales in real-time. Here, we present a pump-multiprobe single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) technique for studying photoexcited solid-state species with millisecond-to-minute lifetimes. We excite using pulsed LEDs and synchronise to a gated X-ray detector to collect 3D structures with sub-second time resolution while maximising photo-conversion and minimising beam damage. Our implementation provides complete control of the pump-multiprobe sequencing and can access a range of timescales using the same setup. Using LEDs allows variation of the intensity and pulse width and ensures uniform illumination of the crystal, spreading the energy load in time and space. We demonstrate our method by studying the variable-temperature kinetics of photo-activated linkage isomerism in [Pd(Bu4dien)(NO2)][BPh4] single-crystals. We further show that our method extends to following indicative Bragg reflections with a continuous readout Timepix3 detector chip. Our approach is applicable to a range of physical and biological processes that occur on millisecond and slower timescales, which cannot be studied using existing techniques.
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Future growth and decline of high mountain Asia's ice-dammed lakes and associated risk
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 191 (2022) Cite this article. Glaciers around the world are shrinking rapidly and will continue to do so in the next decades. Anticipating the consequences resulting from such glacier changes is key to design and implement adequate mitigation measures. Here, we focus on the future evolution of potential ice-dammed and supraglacial lakes in High Mountain Asia, as such lakes are responsible for the majority of glacier lake outburst floods in the region. We identify 11,129 potential lakes at present, with a total maximum volume of 2070"‰million"‰m3. We find a strong correlation between large modelled lakes and historical outburst floods. By accounting for the evolution of glaciers under different climate change mitigation measures, we project that the number of potential ice-dammed lakes could increase by between 15 and 18% until 2080, with a concomitant 45"“55% increase in their volume. Our findings thus suggest that a temporary increase of glacier lake outburst floods is to be expected in the coming decades.
Ferroelectric nanosheets boost nonlinearity
Multilayered ferroelectric NbOI2 crystals with sub-100-nm thickness exhibit efficient second harmonic generation, paving the way for on-chip nonlinear optical components. Now reporting in Nature Photonics, Abdelwahab and co-workers from Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia and the UK demonstrate1 second harmonic generation (SHG) in the 2D ferroelectric material NbOI2 with a conversion efficiency >0.2% and an interaction length of just over 20 nm. In doing so, they make progress towards efficient phase-matching-free thin-film nonlinear optics.
Inequality can double the energy required to secure universal decent living
Ecological breakdown and economic inequality are among the largest contemporary global challenges, and the issues are thoroughly entangled "“ as they have been throughout the history of civilisations. Yet, the global economy continues toward ecological crises, and inequalities remain far higher than citizens believe to be fair. Here, we explore the role of inequality, alongside traditional drivers of ecological impacts, in determining global energy requirements for providing universal decent living. We consider scenarios from fair inequality "“ where inequalities mirror public ideals "“ through a fairly unequal world, to one with a super-rich global elite. The energy-costs of inequality appear far more significant than population: even fair levels increase the energy required to provide universal decent living by 40%, and a super-rich global 1% could consume as much energy as would providing decent living to 1.7 billion. We finish by arguing that total population remains important nonetheless, but for reasons beyond ecological impacts.
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Smartphone-based screening for atrial fibrillation: a pragmatic randomized clinical trial
Digital smart devices have the capability of detecting atrial fibrillation (AF), but the efficacy of this type of digital screening has not been directly compared to usual care for detection of treatment-relevant AF. In the eBRAVE-AF trial (NCT04250220), we randomly assigned 5,551 policyholders of a German health insurance company who were free of AF at baseline (age 65"‰years (median; interquartile range (11) years, 31% females)) to digital screening (n"‰="‰2,860) or usual care (n"‰="‰2,691). In this siteless trial, for digital screening, participants used a certified app on their own smartphones to screen for irregularities in their pulse waves. Abnormal findings were evaluated by 14-day external electrocardiogram (ECG) loop recorders. The primary endpoint was newly diagnosed AF within 6"‰months treated with oral anti-coagulation by an independent physician not involved in the study. After 6"‰months, participants were invited to cross-over for a second study phase with reverse assignment for secondary analyses. The primary endpoint of the trial was met, as digital screening more than doubled the detection rate of treatment-relevant AF in both phases of the trial, with odds ratios of 2.12 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.19"“3.76; P"‰="‰0.010) and 2.75 (95% CI, 1.42"“5.34; P"‰="‰0.003) in the first and second phases, respectively. This digital screening technology provides substantial benefits in detecting AF compared to usual care and has the potential for broad applicability due to its wide availability on ordinary smartphones. Future studies are needed to test whether digital screening for AF leads to better treatment outcomes.
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Spatiotemporal multi-scale modeling of radiopharmaceutical distributions in vascularized solid tumors
We present comprehensive mathematical modeling of radiopharmaceutical spatiotemporal distributions within vascularized solid tumors. The novelty of the presented model is at mathematical level. From the mathematical viewpoint, we provide a general modeling framework for the process of radiopharmaceutical distribution in the tumor microenvironment to enable an analysis of the effect of various tumor-related parameters on the distribution of different radiopharmaceuticals. We argue that partial differential equations (PDEs), beyond conventional methods, including ODE-based kinetic compartment modeling, can be used to evaluate radiopharmaceutical distribution in both time and space. In addition, we consider the spatially-variable dynamic structure of tumor microvascular networks to simulate blood flow distribution. To examine the robustness of the model, the effects of microvessel density (MVD) and tumor size, as two important factors in tumor prognosis, on the radiopharmaceutical distribution within the tumor are investigated over time (in the present work, we focus on the radiopharmaceutical [18F]FDG, yet the framework is broadly applicable to radiopharmaceuticals). Results demonstrate that the maximum total uptake of [18F]FDG at all time frames occurs in the tumor area due to the high capillary permeability and lack of a functional lymphatic system. As the MVD of networks increases, the mean total uptake in the tumor is also enhanced, where the rate of diffusion from vessel to tissue has the highest contribution and the rate of convection transport has the lowest contribution. The results of this study can be used to better investigate various phenomena and bridge a gap among cancer biology, mathematical oncology, medical physics, and radiology.
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Comparison of leg dynamic models for quadrupedal robots with compliant backbone
Many quadrupeds are capable of power efficient gaits, especially trot and gallop, thanks to their flexible trunk. The oscillations of the system that includes the backbone, the tendons and musculature, store and release elastic energy, helping a smooth deceleration and a fast acceleration of the hindquarters and forequarters, which improves the dynamics of running and its energy efficiency. Forelegs and hindlegs play a key role in generating the bending moment in the trunk. In this paper we present our studies aimed at modeling and reproducing such phenomena for efficient quadrupedal robot locomotion. We propose a model, called mass-mass-spring model, that overcomes the limitation of existing models, and demonstrate that it allows studying how the masses of the legs generate a flexing force that helps the natural bending of the trunk during gallop. We apply our model toÂ six animals, that adoptÂ two different galloping patternsÂ (calledÂ transverseÂ and rotatory), and compare their energy efficiency.
