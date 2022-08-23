Read full article on original website
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Shooting Wednesday night at Davenport gas station leaves 1 injured
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting Wednesday night, Aug. 24 in the parking lot of a Davenport gas station left one man injured. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of GD Xpress, located at 4607 North Pine St.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
KCCI.com
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
KWQC
'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime
The FDA has warned about storing avocados in water in the refrigerator as a way to keep them "fresh".
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asks for public’s help
Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue, close to the Interstate 280 bridge.
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
Man impersonates police officer, attempts traffic stop Thursday in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be more observant after a man impersonated a police officer and attempted a traffic stop Thursday, Aug. 25 in Viola. At about noon Thursday, a man driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a...
ourquadcities.com
Memorial grows 6 years after unsolved murder
A memorial in Rock Island on Tuesday pays tribute to a man murdered six years ago. De’mar Bester was shot to death in 2016. His murder remains unsolved. The case continues to motivate his family to help the neighbhoood. De’mar’s family builds on the memorial they created close to...
3 new Scott County deputies sworn in
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office swore in three new deputies this morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes were sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m.
I-Rock 93.5
