Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Roxie Jean Peters, 85, West Plains (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Roxie Jean Peters of West Plains are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roxie Jean Peters died Monday at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
KTLO
Talk of the Town – August 25
Listen as we visit with Hope for All President Carolyn Densmore and Treasurer Karen McDonald about their organization and the upcoming Trivia Night scheduled for Oct. 1st at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Nina Wood, co-founder of Ranger Boats, dies
Nina Wood (Photo courtesy of Roller-Burns Funeral Home) The Twin Lakes Area is mourning the loss of the widow of the late Ranger Boats founder Forrest Wood. Nina Mae Wood of Flippin died Monday at the age of 90. The former Nina Kirkland wed Forrest Wood in 1951, and they...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: James Harvey Reed of Harrison, Arkansas
James Harvey Reed, 85, of Harrison, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. James was born February 27, 1937, in Humphrey, Arkansas to Maryda Enoch Reed and Lucy Irene Smith. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Humphrey High School in 1957. He began his college education at Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas where he finished his bachelor’s degree in Social Studies in May of 1962. Also, while attending college, he met Judy Kay Bradley, who he married, and they had three children. They experienced the loss of two children in their lives, one son and their only daughter. He grew up in a farming family and paid his way through college planting crops in the summer and harvesting them with a rented tractor. Later, he earned his Master’s and Specialist Degrees in 1968 and 1974 in education from the University of Arkansas. James dedicated 31 years as an educator, during which time, he touched the lives of countless students as a history teacher at Stuttgart High School, a counselor at Paris High School, and a superintendent at Bruno-Pyatt, Gentry, and Winthrop. In 1995, he joined Arkansas Teacher Retirement serving the teachers of Arkansas as a retirement counselor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Nettleton to open season
High school football makes up much of the local Friday schedule as the season begins for most schools in Arkansas and Missouri, and Mountain Home will get to start the year in front of the home crowd. The Bombers’ campaign begins by welcoming Nettleton in from Jonesboro. Mountain Home...
KTLO
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Hot Springs Lakeside
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes the first road trip for the Mountain Home High School team. The Lady Bombers will be in Hot Springs to face Lakeside. The junior varsity match begins at 5 followed by the varsity contest. Elsewhere on the high school...
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
KTLO
MHHS golf teams split at Harrison
The Mountain Home High School golf teams split their matches at Harrison Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Bombers picked up an 11-stroke win, shooting a 282 to Harrison’s 293. Mountain Home’s Abby Edens was medalist with an 89. She was followed by Faith Hilvert who shot 91, Lexi Rauls had a 102, Anna Torres shot 114 and Karsyn Wyatt had a 117.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Baxter County Fair continues Friday
The fun continues at the 95th annual Baxter County Fair Friday. Commercial booths and exhibits open to the public at 10, with molasses cooking demonstrations taking place throughout the day located next to the food booths and livestock barn. At 1, the Livestock Skill-A-Thon will begin in the Livestock Show...
KTLO
Marion County jurors to report starting Monday
Jurors in Marion County will need to report starting next week. Those on the white panel are to report starting Monday morning at 9. Jury duty is scheduled through Friday at the courthouse courtroom in Yellville. Jurors that are on the blue panel will need to report Monday, September 12.
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
KTLO
Calico Rock woman who robbed bank says she needed the money in court
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch located inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock has pled not guilty to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Twin Lakes Playhouse Announces Auditions
The Twin Lakes Playhouse has announced auditions for their next production, “Deliver Us From Mama.”. Auditions consisting of cold readings from the script will be Saturday morning at 11 and Sunday evening at 6 at the Playhouse located at 600 West Sixth Street in Mountain Home. The cast calls for five women and four men of various ages, and 22 other cast members, some with double and triple roles.
KYTV
Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
KTLO
MHCA volleyball gets wild win at home
The Mountain Home Christian Academy high school volleyball team picked up a wild come from behind win at home Thursday night against Alpena. The Lady Eagles won by scores of 25-27, 19-25, 25-21, 28-26 and 18-16. Kenna Riley had 14 kills, eight blocks, three aces and three digs; Caroline Robinson...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes season opener for 2 MH junior high teams
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes the season opener for two of Mountain Home’s teams. The eighth and ninth graders will start the year at a neutral site as they meet El Dorado in Cabot. Mountain Home’s freshman program is coming off an undefeated season. Junior Bombers’ head...
KTLO
Henderson teen reported missing, may be traveling with boyfriend
Joni Templer (left) and Brandon Wheat (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Henderson teen has been reported missing. Seventeen-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer was last seen at her residence around 11:30 Sunday morning. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Templer stated she was going on a picnic...
KYTV
Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
KTLO
Mountain Home Junior High football teams have tie, loss against El Dorado
The Mountain Home Junior High football teams had a tie and loss Thursday night against El Dorado in games played at Cabot. The Junior Bombers lost a close game, falling 36-34. No stats have been made available. In the 8th grade game, Mountain Home and El Dorado played to a...
KTLO
MHHS football opener to be ‘Tackle Cancer Game’
The Mountain Home High School football team’s game on Friday is not only the season opener, but it will also be known as the “Tackle Cancer Game.” The Bombers’ game at home against Nettleton includes an opportunity to support the Peitz Cancer Support House with a t-shirt sale.
Comments / 0