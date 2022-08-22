James Harvey Reed, 85, of Harrison, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. James was born February 27, 1937, in Humphrey, Arkansas to Maryda Enoch Reed and Lucy Irene Smith. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Humphrey High School in 1957. He began his college education at Arkansas State Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Arkansas where he finished his bachelor’s degree in Social Studies in May of 1962. Also, while attending college, he met Judy Kay Bradley, who he married, and they had three children. They experienced the loss of two children in their lives, one son and their only daughter. He grew up in a farming family and paid his way through college planting crops in the summer and harvesting them with a rented tractor. Later, he earned his Master’s and Specialist Degrees in 1968 and 1974 in education from the University of Arkansas. James dedicated 31 years as an educator, during which time, he touched the lives of countless students as a history teacher at Stuttgart High School, a counselor at Paris High School, and a superintendent at Bruno-Pyatt, Gentry, and Winthrop. In 1995, he joined Arkansas Teacher Retirement serving the teachers of Arkansas as a retirement counselor.

