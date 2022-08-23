Read full article on original website
Related
Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data
Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
iPhone fans go wild for mind-blowing hack to locate handset that’s switched off
TRACKING on the iPhone is great if your device is lost or stolen - but many people don't realise it still works even when switched off. A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her shocking iPhone retrieval which meant she was able to get her handset back from thieves. "You...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Comments / 0