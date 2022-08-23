ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data

Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy