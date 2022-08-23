ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgrath, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Mcgrath, MN
103.7 THE LOON

8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair

If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Billionaires#In The Woods#Shire#Activi
103.7 THE LOON

Make Dream Getaway #64 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
103.7 THE LOON

Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.

From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee

I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy