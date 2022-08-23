Read full article on original website
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair
If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Make Dream Getaway #64 Your Trip of a Lifetime
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
How Many Of These St. Cloud Summer Bucket List Items Did You Cross Off This Year? [GALLERY]
We are just over a week away from Labor Day, which means that summer is coming to a close in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials were you able to cross off your summer bucket list?. 1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE. If you haven't attended one of these...
St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption
Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
Who, What, How Much & When At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday
If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage. Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
