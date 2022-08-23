Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. Rumors: Padres 'Highly Unlikely' to Contest Star's $340M Contract
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has quickly gone from superstar to disappointment after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Despite Tatis' misstep, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Padres are "highly unlikely" to contest his 14-year, $340 million contract. San...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars
Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the two sides were closing in on a deal, also...
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter
The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Gleyber Torres-Pablo Lopez Trade Was 'Somewhat Close' Before Deadline
The New York Yankees reportedly pulled out of a trade that would have sent Gleyber Torres to the Miami Marlins for Pablo Lopez before this month's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the two sides were "somewhat close" to striking a deal before the Yankees changed their minds.
Bleacher Report
MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz
You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB power rankings 2022: Dodgers, Braves among best MLB teams entering September
Before diving into the MLB games today, it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Says Phillies Fan 'Crossed a Line' Before Viral Confrontation Video
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley says a fan crossed the line by mentioning his children during an altercation during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Fraley told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer:. “You can say everything you want about me. I don’t really care. I’ve...
Comments / 0