ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Greg Maddux
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz

You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Power Rankings#Braves Peak#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees#Washington Nationals#The San Diego Padres#The Cincinnati Reds

Comments / 0

Community Policy