Darby Allin gained the attention of Tony Khan for his work in various independent promotions. Allin was offered a contract and became part of AEW’s earliest roster in 2019. Darby Allin is known for pulling off insane stunts outside the ring as well. Allin took to Twitter on Friday and posted a video of him driving his jeep straight into trailers. Read the tweet below.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO