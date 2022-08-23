Read full article on original website
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated on the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
UPMC sees increase number of transplant patients from Penn State Health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Health stopped performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year while it works to address some issues and implement plans that will enhance the program. UPMC says they have seen an increased number of referrals from the Penn State Health program and are working...
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
Family asks for help while grieving deaths of mother, 5-year-old daughter
A Pennsylvania family needs help as they continue to grieve after an Edgewood man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter to death inside their home.
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men occurred during a thunderstorm, NTSB report says
METZ, W.Va. — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown,...
Man who died in tractor trailer crash outside Newville identified
State Police have released the name of a man who died in a vehicle crash outside Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner pronounced Ronald Peterson, 56, of Jefferson, Indiana, deceased at the scene of the crash on Brandy Run Road at 9 a.m. Friday. Peterson drove a white 2021 Peterbilt Truck...
abc27.com
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
susquehannastyle.com
A Lancaster County Dream Home
A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
WGAL
Remains of Korean War soldier identified, will be returned to Susquehanna Valley
A U.S. Army private will be buried next week at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, more than 70 years after he was killed during the Korean War. Donald Born's remains were recently identified. His family members, who live in Lancaster County, say it finally brings closure. Riverview Cemetery in Lancaster is...
Patients awaiting organ transplants can leave troubled central Pa. program, but keep waiting list spot
People who were awaiting kidney or liver transplants from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center can switch to a different transplant program without losing their time spent on the waiting list. Many have turned to the nearby kidney transplant program at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Penn State Health’s kidney...
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 alarm fire in Reading on Saturday night - Buildings deemed unsafe
READING, Pa. -- A 2-alarm fire happened Saturday night at 830 Thorn Street in Reading. A firefighter was injured during the fire and was treated for burns to his ear and neck. The fire affected 828, 830, and 832 Thorn Street homes. All three buildings are deemed unsafe until repairs...
Philadelphia parents want answers after 6-year-old daughter left alone at day care for hours
"She could have went missing, she could have been harmed. Anything could have happened," said the child's father.
Man killed in Adams County crash identified by police
Police identified the Hanover man who died in a Friday morning crash in Adams County. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Brian Duncan, 43, dead at the scene of the crash in Berwick Township, according to state police. Duncan was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions of Abbottstown Pike...
