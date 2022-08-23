ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated on the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township

Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Lancaster County Dream Home

A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 alarm fire in Reading on Saturday night - Buildings deemed unsafe

READING, Pa. -- A 2-alarm fire happened Saturday night at 830 Thorn Street in Reading. A firefighter was injured during the fire and was treated for burns to his ear and neck. The fire affected 828, 830, and 832 Thorn Street homes. All three buildings are deemed unsafe until repairs...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in Adams County crash identified by police

Police identified the Hanover man who died in a Friday morning crash in Adams County. The Adams County Coroner pronounced Brian Duncan, 43, dead at the scene of the crash in Berwick Township, according to state police. Duncan was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions of Abbottstown Pike...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

