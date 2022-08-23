Read full article on original website
Related
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
iowa.media
Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents
Students at Bettendorf High School were given a survey that asks what name and pronouns they want to be called in the classroom and what name and pronouns they want the teacher to use around their parents. The survey has reportedly been given by multiple teachers. One parent told The...
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Shooting Wednesday night at Davenport gas station leaves 1 injured
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting Wednesday night, Aug. 24 in the parking lot of a Davenport gas station left one man injured. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of GD Xpress, located at 4607 North Pine St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
KWQC
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
150 or 174? The birthday discrepancy behind Moline's sesquicentennial
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're someone very familiar with the history of Moline, you might wonder something to yourself as you walk down the streets of the sesquicentennial celebration. "We celebrated in 1998! And we thought that was the big event!" said Barbara Sanberg from Moline's Historic Preservation Commission.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0