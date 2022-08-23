Read full article on original website
BBC
Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl
A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
BBC
Rico Burton: Trial set for man accused of killing Tyson Fury's cousin
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death near a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, early on Sunday. Liam O'Prey, 21, of no fixed address, appeared via video-link at Manchester Crown...
BBC
Actor Stephen Tompkinson due in court charged with inflicting GBH
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is due to appear in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 56-year-old, well-known as the eponymous detective in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on 10 August. Mr Tompkinson, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, North...
BBC
Ryan Giggs trial: Jurors sent home after one falls ill
Jurors in the trial of ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs have been sent home for the day after one fell ill. The former Wales manager, 48, denies controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26. The Manchester Crown Court jury were sent out...
Man found guilty of murdering wife within hours of wedding
The court heard that Thomas Nutt stuffed the body of Dawn Walker in a suitcase near their home in Lightcliffe
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
County Antrim man jailed for offences against nine teenage girls
A man from County Antrim has been jailed for a series of offences against nine teenage girls. Thomas Macauley, 21, pleaded guilty to a total of 34 offences. They included possessing and distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child. He also admitted charges...
TV detective Stephen Tompkinson 'battered a father so badly he was left with a double skull fracture': DCI Banks star, 56, to appear in court charged with GBH over late-night bust-up
British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has allegedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up - and is now facing a crown court trial. The television detective, 56, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in a late-night fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.
BBC
Brett Lowe death: 'Missed opportunities' to prevent prison murder
Prison staff missed opportunities to help a man who was murdered by his cellmate, an inquest has found. Brett Lowe died on 18 July 2018, a day after the 43-year-old was moved to HMP Nottingham while on remand on suspicion of burglary and robbery. Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok was handed a life...
BBC
Armend Xhika: Third man appears in court charged with murder
A third person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death. Armend Xhika, 22, was injured on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on 13 May 2021 and died in hospital. Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, was arrested on Saturday...
BBC
Carl Eland death: Two men jailed for cyclist's murder
Two men who deliberately mowed down a cyclist with a car as part of a feud have both been jailed for 21 years. Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in Middlesbrough in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Paul Wakefield death: Pair who beat and stabbed man to death sentenced
A man and a woman who were convicted of the violent murder of a man in his home have been sentenced. Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the attack in Folkestone, Kent. He died in hospital. Shane Myles, of Gillingham, will serve 22 years in...
BBC
Sergiu Boianjiu guilty of Wellingborough rape and attempted murder
A convicted killer has been found guilty of the "evil and depraved" rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway. Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, of Melton Road North in Wellingborough, attacked the woman as she walked home in the Northamptonshire town in February. During...
BBC
Marco Pierre White's son jailed for shoplifting
The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White has been jailed for a string of thefts from shops, possession of a knife and one racial abuse offence. Marco Pierre White Jr, 27, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for the offences committed in Bath. A previously suspended sentence of...
BBC
HMP Featherstone prisoner stabbed inmate in eye with hair clipper blade
Two prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an inmate was stabbed in the eye with a hair clipper blade. Hassan Khan and Tashif Talib, both 25, attacked the man in his cell at HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in 2019. The victim was left with permanent sight loss in...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old in Liverpool
A 33-year-old man has become the second person arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.Merseyside Police said armed officers arrested the man in Lunsford Road, Dovecot, on Friday afternoon.He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning, the force said. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”Earlier on Friday evening, detectives released an image of a black Audi Q3...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Steven Croft stars as Lancashire beat Notts to book semi against Sussex
Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Stanley Park, Blackpool. Nottinghamshire 338-8 (50 overs): Slater 104, Montgomery 78; Lamb 3-79 Lancashire 341-7: Croft 115*, Wells 47; Hutton 3-57 Lancashire won by three wickets. Former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft stunningly booked a One-Day Cup semi-final trip to face Sussex at Hove as the...
