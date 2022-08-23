A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.Liam O’Prey, 21, appeared via videolink from custody for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court before Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Recorder of Manchester.He is accused of the murder of Rico Burton, 31, who was stabbed to death outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of last Sunday.O’Prey, who wore a grey sweatshirt and black tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm his identity and said “thank you” to the judge as he was remanded in custody at the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO