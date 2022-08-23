Colorado Water Congress to query statewide candidates on water issues

The Core Trail follows the Yampa River, providing 7.5 miles of riverfront to the residents and visitors to Steamboat Springs. Photo courtesy of the Steamboat Springs Chamber

The summer conference of the Colorado Water Congress is set to kick off with a bevy of candidates for higher office showing off their knowledge of critical water issues facing the state, which could include how they might deal with the ongoing crisis on the Colorado River.

The three-day conference kicks off today in Steamboat Springs, and will feature remarks and questions from the audience directed to major party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.

Republican Joe O'Dea, who is running for the U.S. Senate, is up first at 2 p.m., followed by Gov. Jared Polis.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, will speak at 3 p.m., followed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl.

Both major party candidates for attorney general will talk Wednesday to conference attendees, which includes water providers, lobbyists, state officials including lawmakers and other industry insiders.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Denver, is also expected to address the conference on Wednesday.

The General Assembly's interim water resources and agriculture review committee also will hold its August meeting at the conference, with a review of the state water plan on the agenda.

The conference's final event, on Thursday morning, is a look at the Colorado River, featuring state water officials from Colorado, Utah and Nevada.