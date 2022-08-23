BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry day on Thursday, clouds will thicken up again late Thursday night as our next weather system arrives for Friday morning. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through the region just after daybreak, and remain scattered through the morning hours. We’ll see another round of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening hours, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Clouds will begin to clear out Friday night, with a nice weekend on the way.

