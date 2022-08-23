Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Chris Altemose takes on two jobs
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School has taken an unusual — but not unprecedented — approach to filling its varsity boys’ basketball head coaching job: Current girls’ basketball Coach Chris Altemose will coach both teams this winter. Why is it not unheard of?. The idea...
WCAX
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
WCAX
Super Senior: Bill Blachly
EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Just up the hill on Blachly Road in East Calais, Bill Blachly beckons his 30 Scottish Highland cattle and 30 sheep. He’s been working the land and tending to the animals for over a half-century. “I’m not sure love is the right word. I...
WCAX
UVM students arrive for start of school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus for new students ahead of the upcoming semester. The class of 2026 is the most academically accomplished class in UVM history selected from an applicant pool of over 30,000 prospective students, according to UVM officials.
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
WCAX
Vergennes Day returns Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
WCAX
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
NECN
Woman Attacked by a Black Bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries, including a bite...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry day on Thursday, clouds will thicken up again late Thursday night as our next weather system arrives for Friday morning. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through the region just after daybreak, and remain scattered through the morning hours. We’ll see another round of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening hours, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Clouds will begin to clear out Friday night, with a nice weekend on the way.
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh mayor leads tour of beleaguered Crete Memorial Civic Center
The Crete Memorial Civic Center is the only venue in the Plattsburgh area for winter youth soccer teams. Organizers, parents and youth were among those who participated in a public tour of the facility Tuesday evening as Plattsburgh’s mayor explained why he thinks the building should be demolished. Last...
WCAX
Problems delay long-planned South Burlington dog park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although it looks ready, dogs in South Burlington will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy the new Wheeler Dog Park. The park is a project that has been in the works for years. “This dog park is a long time coming,...
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
WCAX
Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 7 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
