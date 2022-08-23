ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Addison Independent

Chris Altemose takes on two jobs

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School has taken an unusual — but not unprecedented — approach to filling its varsity boys’ basketball head coaching job: Current girls’ basketball Coach Chris Altemose will coach both teams this winter. Why is it not unheard of?. The idea...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Bill Blachly

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Just up the hill on Blachly Road in East Calais, Bill Blachly beckons his 30 Scottish Highland cattle and 30 sheep. He’s been working the land and tending to the animals for over a half-century. “I’m not sure love is the right word. I...
CALAIS, VT
WCAX

UVM students arrive for start of school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked the first of two move-in days on the University of Vermont campus for new students ahead of the upcoming semester. The class of 2026 is the most academically accomplished class in UVM history selected from an applicant pool of over 30,000 prospective students, according to UVM officials.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
VERMONT STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
WCAX

Vergennes Day returns Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont is preparing for its biggest celebration this weekend. Saturday marks the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden Counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The morning begins with a pancake breakfast at the...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man rescued after falling into Winooski River

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WINOOSKI, VT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
NECN

Woman Attacked by a Black Bear in Vermont

A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries, including a bite...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry day on Thursday, clouds will thicken up again late Thursday night as our next weather system arrives for Friday morning. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through the region just after daybreak, and remain scattered through the morning hours. We’ll see another round of rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening hours, with some stronger thunderstorms possible. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Clouds will begin to clear out Friday night, with a nice weekend on the way.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms

WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
WHITING, VT
WCAX

Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot

Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh mayor leads tour of beleaguered Crete Memorial Civic Center

The Crete Memorial Civic Center is the only venue in the Plattsburgh area for winter youth soccer teams. Organizers, parents and youth were among those who participated in a public tour of the facility Tuesday evening as Plattsburgh’s mayor explained why he thinks the building should be demolished. Last...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Problems delay long-planned South Burlington dog park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although it looks ready, dogs in South Burlington will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy the new Wheeler Dog Park. The park is a project that has been in the works for years. “This dog park is a long time coming,...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

