My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
visitfresnocounty.org
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Wheels stolen from 9 cars in 4 days in northwest Fresno neighborhood
Fresno police say it's not clear if thieves are after the tires, rims, or both - but it's a trend they noticed in the neighborhood of Herndon and Polk this month.
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
Canceled festival leaves Visalia metal band crushed
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Battle of the Bands is a rite of passage for any small-town bands who are trying to make a name for themselves. The competition between bands determines who is the better band and sometimes the best band can win a prize such as money or an opportunity to play at […]
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident
Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
pugetsound.media
Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno
“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Fresno
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
GV Wire
Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry
It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
Tule River Tribe lacking water amid drought
There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville with water being a constant barrier faced by residents.
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Man shot and killed near northwest Fresno apartment complex
A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno on Saturday night near an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive.
Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
KMJ
Two Arrested After Leading Police On Wild Chase From Reedley To Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
Comments / 0