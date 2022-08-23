ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
pugetsound.media

Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno

“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
FRESNO, CA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Fresno

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry

It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA

