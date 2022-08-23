Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to check Mouse DPI in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you how to check the mouse DPI (or sensitivity) on your Windows 11/10 computer. DPI (dots per inch) or CPI (counts per inch as referred by some manufacturers) is the standard for measuring mouse sensitivity. The mouse pointer speed or cursor speed depends on mouse DPI. The more the DPI numbers are, the higher will be the mouse sensitivity to cover the desktop screen which ultimately affects or increase/decrease the cursor speed.
The Windows Club
How to use Review Mode in Word Online
Microsoft has released a new feature for Word Online that is designed to improve the ability to collaborate with others. This is quite a welcomed addition because we must say, Word Online, in many ways, is lagging behind Google Docs. But from what we are seeing, it would appear as if Microsoft is keen on closing the gap with a new feature known as Can Review, which is something we can stand behind. Yes, we understand that Microsoft Word on the desktop is more widely used than Word Online, but with everything becoming cloud-based, it is clear the software giant cannot ignore Word Online as Google Docs slowly gains a large following.
The Windows Club
Best free Mobi Reader software for Windows 11/10
Looking for a free Mobi reader software for Windows 11/10? A file with .Mobi extension is a Mobipocket eBook file that contains digital book content including text, images, notes, etc. This file format was primarily created by the Mobipocket company and was natively used in Mobipocket Reader software. Now, if...
The Windows Club
SystemSettings.exe System error in Windows 11/10
You may experience SystemSettings.exe System error because of corrupted system files, viruses, and malware, or because of other numerous reasons. In this post, we will talk about the following error and see how it can be resolved. SystemSettings.exe System Error, The system detected an overrun of a stack-based buffer in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to fix Minecraft Corrupted World
It is pretty standard for a world to get corrupted in Minecraft. It gives various kinds of error messages such as “There was a problem loading this world” or “Disconnected due to world corruption“. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to fix a Minecraft Corrupted World.
The Windows Club
Best free tools for Typing Practice for Kids on Windows 11/10
In this post, we have covered some best free tools for typing practice for kids on Windows 11/10. These tools can help kids practice as well as learn touch typing with a step-by-step procedure in a fun way and easier manner. They can first start with the basic key stroking and then start typing small words with muscle memory. Once they have memorized the key location, they can continually improve their typing skills including speed (WPM or Words Per Minute) and accuracy.
The Windows Club
Halo Infinite Packet Loss Issue [Fixed]
Are your encountering packet loss issue in Halo Infinite? Here is a full guide on how you can fix Halo Infinite packet loss issue. Halo Infinite is a popular first-person shooter game and is the sixth entry to the Halo series. Millions of gamers love to play this game. But, a lot of Halo Infinite users have complained about experiencing packet loss issues in the game. This issue makes it difficult for gamers to play their games smoothly as it keeps you disconnecting from the game servers randomly. Hence, it becomes crucial to get rid of this issue.
The Windows Club
As Dusk Falls crashing, not installing or updating; Error code 0x87e00198
You may encounter the issue whereby the game As Dusk Falls keeps crashing on startup or during gameplay or the game is not installing/updating and throws the error code 0x87e00198; in some cases, during gameplay on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming PC. The error code can occur for other game titles as well – the solutions provided in this post apply to all.
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Valorant Error Code 38, There was an error connecting to the platform
A Riot game creation, Valorant, hero shooter game has achieved quite a name for its unique theme and characters. However many gamers have complained that they see Error code: 38 when using Valorant and the error code means that client is not able to connect to the server. In this article, we have jotted down some of the solutions to resolve the issue. The following is the exact error code users are seeing.
The Windows Club
Valorant could not enter Matchmaking [Fixed]
Valorant users are seeing a weird network issue. The error stops the game client from connecting to the server, and as a result of which, the user can not play the game. Following is the exact error message users are seeing: ERROR, Could not enter matchmaking. In this post, we...
The Windows Club
Read Aloud not working in Edge [Fixed]
Is a built-in feature of the Edge browser that reads the content of a webpage, eBook, or PDF, loud enough to be heard. You may think of it as a text-to-speech converter that allows you to enjoy news, articles, eBooks; even your own custom content without having to read them. The feature was initially designed to help users with reading difficulties, but nowadays many people use Read Aloud regularly to prevent reading fatigue and eye strain caused due to long reading sessions.
The Windows Club
Enable Encrypted Client Hello in Microsoft Edge to improve privacy
Microsoft is always looking for new ways to improve Edge browser, and the latest is all about adding support for Encrypted Client Hello or ECH. For those who are not fully aware, Encrypted Client Hello is a mechanism found in Transport Layer Security protocol, or TLS, that improves privacy by encrypting every privacy-sensitive factor of the TLS connection.
The Windows Club
Mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant
Some gamers are not able to play Valorant because their mouse stutters in the game. Whereas, some gamers have reported that their mouse stops working when they launch the Valorant game. The mouse starts working again on closing Valorant. If your mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to use the COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS and COUPDAYSNC function in Excel
COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS, and COUPDAYSNC functions are financial functions in Microsoft Excel that are used to calculate the Coupon date or period. The purpose of the COUPDAYBS function is to return the number of days from the beginning of the coupon period to the settlement date. The COUPDAYS function returns the number of days in the coupon period that contains the settlement date. The COUPDAYSNC returns the number of days from the settlement date to the next coupon date.
The Windows Club
Epic Privacy Browser not working on Windows 11/10 PC
Epic is a free, private, Chromium-based web browser available on Windows & Mac, as well as mobile Operating Systems Android and iOS. It has slowly gained prominence as a viable alternative to the more commonly used web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc. The browser centers around user data privacy and specializes in making your online footprint as minimal and untraceable as possible. You may, however, face issues with starting this browser up on your Windows PC. In this guide, we will look at a few ways in which you can fix the issue if the Epic Privacy Browser is not working on Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Epic Games Error Code 200_001 [Fixed]
Many users are facing Epic Games Account errors in games such as Fall Guys and Fortnite. This issue appears when the user tries launching the game from the Epic Games Store. In this post, we will resolve Epic Games Error Code 200_001 with some very simple solutions. The following is the exact error message users see.
The Windows Club
This version of WhatsApp has expired; Update WhatsApp
With more than 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is an impressive messenger app. The Meta-owned application is a feature-rich and interesting platform for text, voice-call, and video-call with other people. And much like every other program, WhatsApp receives updates periodically to fix bugs and provide new features. However, if you haven’t updated WhatsApp in a very long time, the app will be forced to close and start displaying errors like This version of WhatsApp has expired; Update WhatsApp.
The Windows Club
Best Photoshop CC Tools and Reference Cheat Sheet
The Best Photoshop CC Tools Cheat Sheet and Quick Reference Sheet is a collection of important Photoshop CC tips, tricks, gallery colors, etc. that you should remember. It contains useful shortcuts, troubleshooting tips, and tricks for Photoshop CC. The Quick Reference Sheet is quite handy for keeping close as you work in Photoshop CC. Over time you will memorize most if not all of these. However, it is good to have the Quick Reference Sheet close. They can be printed, laminated and kept on your work area. You can have it in a file on your computer’s desktop for quick reference. A mix of both a physical and a digital copy would be good.
The Windows Club
How to create a Presentation in Canva?
Canva is clearly the easiest application for creating content. Unlike earlier, it isn’t limited to graphic designing. You can make a lot of content, including infographics and YouTube videos, using the application. This is done using the presentation mode. If you wish to learn to create a presentation in Canva, please read through this article for the procedure.
The Windows Club
How to hide what game you’re playing on Discord
One of the cool features found on Discord is its ability to automatically show all your friends the games you’re currently playing. It’s even better if a game uses the Rich Presence feature because that way your friends will have the ability to see how far you’ve progressed in the game. Obviously, not everyone wants someone else to know which game they’re playing and how far they’ve reached. So, the question is, how does one disable this feature in a bid to protect their privacy and hide the game they are playing on Discord? Well, let us take a look.
Comments / 0