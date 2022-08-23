Read full article on original website
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
NASA's return to the moon begins Monday with a rocket launch
With an uncrewed launch, NASA is resuming moon missions with the goal of learning to live in space and prepare for Mars missions.
technologynetworks.com
The Neurons That Fire Up When We See Food
A gooey slice of pizza. A pile of crispy French fries. Ice cream dripping down a cone on a hot summer day. When you look at any of these foods, a specialized part of your visual cortex lights up, according to a new study from MIT neuroscientists. This newly discovered...
technologynetworks.com
Rapid Eye Movement During Sleep Is Caused by Gaze Shifts in Dreams
REM sleep — named for the rapid eye movements associated with it — has been known since the 1950s to be the phase of sleep when dreams occur. But the purpose of the eye movements has remained a matter of much mystery and debate. “We showed that these...
technologynetworks.com
How Mammals' Mucus-Producing Genes Evolved Through "Mucinization"
Genes that produce proteins responsible for the sticky qualities of mucus – known as mucins – have evolved from unrelated genes again and again in mammals, according to a study published in Science Advances. Studying 49 mammal species, the University at Buffalo team behind the research identified 15 examples of this “surprising” evolutionary process.
technologynetworks.com
Maternal Fat Metabolism in Pregnancy Influences Child’s Weight
A new study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, USA, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology identifies, as early as the 5th month of pregnancy, patterns of fetal abdominal growth associated with maternal lipid metabolites that track newborn growth, adiposity and development into childhood.
