Evanescence's Bring Me To Life is number 1 on iTunes 19 years after its release and no one is quite sure why

By Merlin Alderslade
 4 days ago
Almost two whole decades after it first introduced the band to the world, Evanescence's classic breakthrough single Bring Me To Life has experienced a surprising resurgence in the charts this week.

The first single from Evanescence's debut album, 2003's Fallen , was released in April of that year, becoming a major smash hit and installing the gothic rockers as one of the biggest new bands of their generation.

Mysteriously, the song is currently sitting at number one in the iTunes Charts, standing over the likes of pop royalty like Nicki Minaj and Blackpink (as well as, for some reason, Don McClean's classic slice of folk rock anthemia, American Pie ).

Evanescence themselves have acknowledged the unlikely return to the summit of Bring Me To Life , which was a UK number one single upon release and hit the top 10 in many other charts around the world.

"19 years and still going strong!" state the band on Facebook, " Bring Me To Life is #1 on iTunes. Thank you for the love!"

The track's newfound success may have something to do with Evanescence's current co-headline US tour with Korn , which kicked off to rave reviews last week and featured frontwoman Amy Lee dueting with Korn for a riotous version of Freak On A Leash .

"[ Bring Me To Life ] was actually written about my now-husband," Lee told us in 2018. "I’d been in a really bad, abusive relationship, which had been very difficult for a long time. I thought that I was doing a pretty good job of pretending I was OK, but Josh [Hartzler, Amy’s husband], this guy that I didn’t know really well but I liked a lot, we went into a restaurant while my band members were parking the car. When we sat down, he looked at me right in the eyes, and said, ‘Are you happy?’ It just caught me really off guard. I felt very exposed, but it felt good at the same time – like he could see me. ‘How can you see into my eyes like open doors?’"

Evanescence hit Europe with another co-headlining tour, this time with Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation , later this year.

