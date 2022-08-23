Read full article on original website
Effective New Drug Could Expand Treatment Options for Rheumatoid Arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicentre study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
How a Cancer-Causing Virus Evades the Immune Response
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which a cancer-causing virus can escape the body’s immune response. The research – led by Florida State University’s (FSU) Department of Biological Science and the Institute of Molecular Biophysics – is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
The Neurons That Fire Up When We See Food
A gooey slice of pizza. A pile of crispy French fries. Ice cream dripping down a cone on a hot summer day. When you look at any of these foods, a specialized part of your visual cortex lights up, according to a new study from MIT neuroscientists. This newly discovered...
Revealing What Is in Tattoo Ink
From life-like faces to elaborate nature scenes, tattoos are a true art form. Although people have decorated their bodies for millennia for ceremonial and religious reasons, many people today adorn themselves with these images as a form of self-expression. But the inks used for tattoos are unregulated in the U.S., resulting in products whose components are largely a mystery. Now, researchers have analyzed almost 100 inks and report that even when these products include an ingredient label, the lists often aren’t accurate. The team also detected small particles that could be harmful to cells.
Important Step Identified in Innate Immune Defenses
If bacteria enter the body, it often takes just a few minutes for the innate immune system to recognise them as foreign and set the immune defence in motion. Receptors of the immune system that recognise bacterial cell wall components play a central role in this process. An important immune stimulatory cell wall component is the molecule muramyl dipeptide (MDP), which is recognised by the receptor NOD2. A team led by LMU immunologist Veit Hornung has now discovered a previously unknown crucial intermediate step in this important process, as the scientists report in the journal Nature.
How Mammals' Mucus-Producing Genes Evolved Through "Mucinization"
Genes that produce proteins responsible for the sticky qualities of mucus – known as mucins – have evolved from unrelated genes again and again in mammals, according to a study published in Science Advances. Studying 49 mammal species, the University at Buffalo team behind the research identified 15 examples of this “surprising” evolutionary process.
Rapid Eye Movement During Sleep Is Caused by Gaze Shifts in Dreams
REM sleep — named for the rapid eye movements associated with it — has been known since the 1950s to be the phase of sleep when dreams occur. But the purpose of the eye movements has remained a matter of much mystery and debate. “We showed that these...
Childhood Liver Cancer "Signatures" May Help Predict Response to Chemo
A new UC San Francisco study sheds light on the diversity within the most common type of pediatric liver tumor and suggests a way forward for more precise chemotherapy treatment. The study, publishing in Nature Communications on August 25, used single-cell transcriptomic techniques to analyze hepatoblastoma specimens from infants and...
Maternal Fat Metabolism in Pregnancy Influences Child’s Weight
A new study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, USA, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology identifies, as early as the 5th month of pregnancy, patterns of fetal abdominal growth associated with maternal lipid metabolites that track newborn growth, adiposity and development into childhood.
