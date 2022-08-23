Read full article on original website
In The Dark (Season 4 Episode 12) “Going Up” trailer, release date
Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple. Startattle.com – In The Dark | The CW. Meanwhile, Josh concocts his own plan and inserts himself in the middle...
Tales Of The Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 3) “Dee”, Samantha Morton, trailer, release date
A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat. Startattle.com – Tales Of The Walking Dead | AMC. The peaceful ambiance deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child. Network:...
Animal Kingdom (Season 6 Episode 13) Series finale, “Fubar” trailer, release date
The Cody boys embark on their most dangerous job yet. Andrew commits the original sin that destroyed the family. Startattle.com – Animal Kingdom | TNT. Animal Kingdom (Season 6 Episode 13) Series finale, “Fubar”, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, trailer, release date. Animal Kingdom Series finale. Animal Kingdom...
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14. It...
The Stranger in Our Bed (2022 movie) trailer, release date
The Stranger in Our Bed follows Charlotte, who is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. Startattle.com – The Stranger in Our Bed 2022. Charlotte soon begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late.
Gigi & Nate (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Marcia Gay Harden, Charlie Rowe
Gigi & Nate tells the story of Nate Gibson (Charlie Rowe), whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal accident and is left a quadriplegic. Startattle.com – Gigi & Nate 2022. Startattle.com – Gigi & Nate 2022. Moving forward seems impossible until he meets his...
Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Hugo Becker, Jean Reno
The red moon threatens our existence on earth. Startattle.com – The Last Journey movie. Our only hope is the enigmatic Paul W.R. (Hugo Becker), the most talented astronaut of its generation. But few hours before the start of the Great mission, Paul disappeared. Starring : Hugo Becker / Jean...
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. follows Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. Startattle.com – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. 2022.
