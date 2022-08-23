ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

In The Dark (Season 4 Episode 12) “Going Up” trailer, release date

Max and Murphy make plans for the future, and everything seems to be going according to plan at the fundraiser with Murphy and Darnell posing as the un-happy couple. Startattle.com – In The Dark | The CW. Meanwhile, Josh concocts his own plan and inserts himself in the middle...
UPI News

No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14. It...
The Stranger in Our Bed (2022 movie) trailer, release date

The Stranger in Our Bed follows Charlotte, who is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. Startattle.com – The Stranger in Our Bed 2022. Charlotte soon begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late.
