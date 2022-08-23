ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Vans x Stranger Things footwear and fashion range has the retro vibe we've all been waiting for

By Paul Dimery
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Stranger Things is one of the hottest TV series on Netflix right now, so why wouldn't you want to sport some clobber that pays homage to the hit sci-fi horror show?

The chance to do exactly that has now arrived thanks to a new collection from Vans. To celebrate the release of Stranger Things season 4 – both volumes of which are now available on the popular TV and film streaming service worldwide – the US action-sports brand has launched a range of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the retro series.

The new Vans x Stranger Things collection takes some classic styles from the 1980s, and jazzes them up with graphics from the show. The footwear features a range of designs – from slip-on shoes to hi-tops – that can be customised with a choice of Stranger Things wording and patterns, and even different materials. Mind you, the designs are pretty rad as they are – one of our favourites is a Sk8-Hi reissue featuring a reflective Demogorgon screen print and a crystal outsole that looks like it's been gnashed by the creature’s fangs.

Equally cool is the range of Stranger Things apparel and accessories, which includes a black over-dye denim jacket emblazoned with the Hellfire Club logo, and a woven camp shirt and short set that you can easily imagine Will Byers rocking on the beach. Like, totally awesome! The entire Vans x Stranger Things range comes in a wide range of sizes, with some styles even available for kids and toddlers.

Reuniting all your favourite characters from the previous three series, Stranger Things season 4 has received glowing reviews from critics, as well as landing a whole bunch of award nominations.

Metal Hammer's Rich Hobson said: "By this point, Stranger Things has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon in its own right. But unlike other series that failed to stick the landing where their conclusions were concerned ( Lost, Game Of Thrones anyone?), Stranger Things seems to be tying off its loose ends so that the final season can be as epic as the show deserves, continuing to raise the bar for TV excellence."

With a fifth season already in the pipeline, cladding yourself in Vans' new gear seems like a surefire way to earn kudos with the cool kids. So, don't be a wastoid – turn your wardrobe Upside Down!

The Vans x Stranger Things collection lands on August 26 through the official Vans website .

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mVXK_0hRnspT500

(Image credit: Vans/Netflix)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EW6e_0hRnspT500

(Image credit: Vans/Netflix)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFwp1_0hRnspT500

(Image credit: Vans/Netflix)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsR9V_0hRnspT500

(Image credit: Vans/Netflix)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fba9a_0hRnspT500

(Image credit: Vans/Netflix)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Footwear#Vans#Retro#Demogorgon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Louder

This pop punk cover of Master Of Puppets has got enraged Metallica fans baying for blood

Is the sun shining? Is your day off to a perfect start? Are you feeling like your life is finally starting to come together? Well, sorry folks, here comes the dark clouds... The internet has uncovered the existence of a pop-punk cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets which might just have you binning your Netflix subscription and cursing the gods for allowing the creators of Stranger Things to propel the title track of the quartet's formidable third album into mainstream consciousness, courtesy of the show's highly-charismatic metalhead Eddie Munson.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy