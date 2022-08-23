Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. More "boomerang" employees are returning to the jobs they left a year ago, said Charlie Wells in Bloomberg. "In the U.S. in the first quarter of this year, 4.2 percent of all new hires for companies that advertised jobs on LinkedIn were boomerangs, compared with 3.3 percent in 2019." Employers haven't always welcomed returnees, but that's changed in the still-tight labor market. Some companies have even been using boomerang examples on social media to counter the Great Resignation narrative and boast that "the grass isn't always greener on the other side." One downside: When employees return, they're often more expensive. One study comparing boomerangs with employees who had not switched jobs found that they "were paid more but performed on a similar level as employees who stayed."

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO