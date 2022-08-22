Read full article on original website
Related
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
Final Decision on Frontline Worker Pay Will Be Decided This Fall
ST. CLOUD -- State officials have determined about 214-thousand people were not eligible for COVID "hero bonuses". Those who were denied were notified via email last week with the reasons behind their denial. James Honerman is the Communications Director for the Department of Labor and Industry. He says if you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MN Expands Access to School Lunch
ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
St. Cloud Gas Pump Price Error – Is This Stealing? [OPINION]
A Facebook user on a St. Cloud Community page recently posted a photo showing gas being sold for just 9.9 cents per gallon at a local station. He filled up his entire tank for just $2.32.... is this stealing?. This photo has not been confirmed to be real and some...
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0