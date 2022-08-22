ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
MINNESOTA STATE
