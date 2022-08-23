Read full article on original website
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
Lawyers accuse AG's office of leaking Murdaugh video, push for release of evidence
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyers continue to push state prosecutors to turn over evidence they may have against Murdaugh for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. That evidence includes a cell phone video reportedly made by Paul Murdaugh just minutes...
AG Stein vows to fight for women's reproductive rights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed important health care issues impacting North Carolinians and people living in Western North Carolina during a virtual meeting Friday with the Council of Independent Business Owners in Buncombe County. Stein said he will continue to fight to protect...
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. Options include floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law.
NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline...
AG Stein talks opposition to Mission Health expansion and why with local business owners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein doubled down Friday morning on his opposition to Mission Health expanding its campus to add 67 acute care beds. He made those remarks virtually at a local business owners meeting Aug. 26. The purpose of Stein’s speech Friday was...
NCWRC asking people to report sick, dead deer amid hemorrhagic disease outbreak
RALEIGH, Wake County — Scattered observations of sick and dead deer due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease have been reported in several North Carolina counties across the foothills, Piedmont and Coastal Plain over the last month. Officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are asking people to report...
NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
