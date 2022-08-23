ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WLOS.com

Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

AG Stein vows to fight for women's reproductive rights

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed important health care issues impacting North Carolinians and people living in Western North Carolina during a virtual meeting Friday with the Council of Independent Business Owners in Buncombe County. Stein said he will continue to fight to protect...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. Options include floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law.
TEXAS STATE
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

NC commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline...
ELECTIONS
WLOS.com

NC workers reached 'peak burnout' on June 29, study shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina workers reached "peak burnout" on June 29, a new study says. That information comes from a study from MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company. The top industries in which workers experienced the earliest burnout were legal, finance, tourism, education and media. The average...
ECONOMY
WLOS.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
TRAVEL

