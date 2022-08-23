Read full article on original website
Related
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Soaring fuel and food costs have unleashed economic chaos and inflamed political crises in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
I took a $257 first-class train from Scotland to England and a month later, took the same journey with a $65 standard ticket. Here's how they compared.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel compared her experiences in a first-class train carriage and standard class. She said first class isn't worth the money.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Funds That Are Passive Income Money Machines
These closed-end funds can generate significant income with little effort on your part.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Investing in Bonds Should Be an Afterthought If You're Young
You'll probably need to take on more risk.
Blind woman's guide dog was 'squashed' in footwell for 8 hours on 2 WestJet flights, report says
Chloe McBratney told the BBC her guide dog Emily had to remain in the footwell of her seat on the longhaul flights from London to Canada and back.
Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary
Hungary's nuclear regulator has granted a construction license for two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant, which are to be built by Russia's Rosatom under a 2014 deal signed between Budapest and Moscow.
Comments / 0