Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
I’m a statistician – America’s most dangerous dog breeds you should be wary of including two family favorites
A STATISTICIAN has shared America's most dangerous canines and why you should be wary of two favorites. Interactions between dogs and humans have statistically become more aggressive, and you would be shocked to find that two family favorites are among the ones you should be most careful around. Many households...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Soaring fuel and food costs have unleashed economic chaos and inflamed political crises in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
I spent 18 hours in transit in 4 airports with 2 kids and lost my luggage for 99 hours. Here are 5 lessons I learned about travel right now.
Insider's writer traveled with her husband and twins between LA and the Caribbean and learned to plan for luggage delays and use GPS bag tags.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concert goers thought the man might carry out a mass shooting. Police now say it was something else.
Police accused a Washington man of plotting a mass shooting at a concert. The truth may be more benign but concert goers' concerns were real.
More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000
Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
Let’s treat water as the scarce, precious resource it is | Column
Almost decade ago, an alarming event occurred while I was stationed in the Middle East. Qatar depleted its underground fresh water after decades of over-pumping. With ancient aquifers gone, the water supply for its 3 million inhabitants now comes from desalination. Qatar’s infrastructure provides for just one day of water...
California budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel
California is preparing to spend up to $20m (£17m) to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade. California’s governor, Gavin...
Comments / 0