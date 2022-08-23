ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000

Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
