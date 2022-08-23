ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Predicting the 2022 SEC Football Season: Ole Miss Rebels

It’s installment number seven of wild blind dart-throwing predictions of Alabama SEC opponents. In a new scheduling twist, Alabama has to wait all the way to Game 10 to face the Black Shark Rebel ManBearPigs. [FUN FACT: The last time these two teams met in November was in 1944...
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Football 2022 Fall Preview: Will the Defensive Line be Good or Great?

Back in the spring, I wrote that the 2022 defensive line was looking for difference makers. To be sure, there are plenty of “good enough” players here with significant game experience, it’s just that none of them have developed into a superstar. Tim Smith has flashed serious potential at times but struggles with consistency. DJ Dale has come along and will be a key contributor along with Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe.
