Back in the spring, I wrote that the 2022 defensive line was looking for difference makers. To be sure, there are plenty of “good enough” players here with significant game experience, it’s just that none of them have developed into a superstar. Tim Smith has flashed serious potential at times but struggles with consistency. DJ Dale has come along and will be a key contributor along with Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO