Rugby

SkySports

Super League

Super League: Danny Richardson fires Castleford Tigers' 19-18 comeback win over Warrington Wolves. Castleford Tigers maintained their push for a play-off spot with a stunning second-half comeback to earn a thrilling 19-18 Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones stadium. The Tigers produced one of their worst...
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
SkySports

The Hundred: Adam Lyth becomes highest run scorer as Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire

Adam Lyth became the highest run scorer in The Hundred as the Northern Superchargers imposed a seventh-successive defeat on the Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens. Having been set just 115 to win, Lyth (47) dispatched the Fire bowlers with ease alongside skipper Faf du Plessis as the away side coasted home with nine balls to spare, keeping their faint hopes of reaching the Eliminator alive.
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we preview the Super Sunday clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. PART ONE | Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson, who is no stranger...
SkySports

Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan

Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
SkySports

Tyrone May extends Dragons' lead!

'Unbelievable!' - Marshall runs length o... England vs South Africa | Day two highli... Fan Q&A | Vieira - What REALLY happened ... Klopp: No problem between Van Dijk and M... Tuchel: Why wasn't Conte also banned for... Transfer centre: Friday's club-by-club r... Ten Hag: Liverpool win improved team spi...
SkySports

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?

'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity

Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
SkySports

Georgia Stanway exclusive interview: My heart and head are at Bayern Munich

The lives of many of England's Euros heroes have changed forever but none more so than Georgia Stanway. While team-mates were still celebrating their success, Stanway was sitting at home packing her bags for another huge adventure - her move to Bayern Munich. She was in Germany less than a week after that famous night at Wembley.
SkySports

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham agree deal for Lyon's Brazilian midfielder

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. French club Lyon had rejected two offers for the Brazilian midfielder but talks continued through Thursday night and had reached an advanced stage by Friday morning. The fee is believed to be in the region of £51m.
