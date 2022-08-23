Read full article on original website
Super League
Super League: Danny Richardson fires Castleford Tigers' 19-18 comeback win over Warrington Wolves. Castleford Tigers maintained their push for a play-off spot with a stunning second-half comeback to earn a thrilling 19-18 Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones stadium. The Tigers produced one of their worst...
Super League: Wakefield Trinity secure Super League status in 18-6 win over Hull Kingston Rovers
Wakefield Trinity secured their Super League status for another year with a hard-fought 18-6 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers at Be Well Support Stadium. Trinity trailed 6-0 at the interval but clinched a fourth win in their last five matches thanks to second-half tries from wingers Lee Kershaw and Lewis Murphy and full-back Max Jowitt.
Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday. Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.
Stoke City sack manager Michael O'Neill after poor start to Championship season
Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O'Neill after a poor start to the Championship season. Stoke have won just one of their first five Championship games, leaving them one place outside of the bottom three after targeting promotion in pre-season. They were beaten 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday...
Transfer Deadline Day: Which Premier League players could be on the move before transfer window shuts? Your club-by-club guide
With a week to go until the end of the transfer window, more than 75 Premier League players face uncertain futures. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most high-profile name on this list, with the Portugal veteran still keen to leave Manchester United for a club in the Champions League. United are...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori back for week three at Newcastle looking for second win on Postmark
After a week off, the Racing League returns for round three at Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Frankie Dettori back on board his winner from Lingfield. 6.15 Newcastle - Week two heroes Tregony & Postmark top 14. Wales and The West enjoyed a double on week...
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
After the excitement of European qualification, there is plenty of intrigue ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures. Celtic are the only team with their winning start still intact and they will look to stretch that run to five games at Tannadice on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. After joining...
The Hundred: Adam Lyth becomes highest run scorer as Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire
Adam Lyth became the highest run scorer in The Hundred as the Northern Superchargers imposed a seventh-successive defeat on the Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens. Having been set just 115 to win, Lyth (47) dispatched the Fire bowlers with ease alongside skipper Faf du Plessis as the away side coasted home with nine balls to spare, keeping their faint hopes of reaching the Eliminator alive.
Fernandes sweeps resurgent Manchester United to tight win at Southampton
For a brief moment or two, as Bruno Fernandes headed for the corner flag to celebrate scoring the only goal of the game, Manchester United seemed one big happy family and it was easy to forget about the abominations of only a couple of weeks ago or the “Glazers out” chants that preceded kick-off.
Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph
England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we preview the Super Sunday clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. PART ONE | Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson, who is no stranger...
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit hundreds; England dominate South Africa on day two at Emirates Old Trafford
Ben Stokes scored a superbly-paced 12th Test century and Ben Foakes his first at home as England seized complete control of the second Test against South Africa on a dominant day two at Emirates Old Trafford. Stokes (103 off 163) notched his first ton since becoming skipper, sharing a 173-run...
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
Stoke City given permission to speak to Sunderland manager Alex Neil after sacking Michael O'Neill
Sunderland have confirmed Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy. Michael O'Neill was sacked after the club's poor start to the season and Stoke have been granted permission to speak to the former Preston North End manager. In a short statement, Sunderland said:...
Tyrone May extends Dragons' lead!
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's transfers to end Champions League exile?
'Trust the process'. The mantra has become synonymous with Mikel Arteta's time as Arsenal boss after numerous false dawns since returning to north London in late 2019 - but have the Gunners finally found a winning formula?. There was an FA Cup final win in 2020, a spirited second half...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity
Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers face?
The Champions League group-stage draw takes place on Thursday, with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers set to discover their first opponents in the 2022/23 competition. When is the draw?. The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place from 5pm (BST) on Thursday, August 25....
Georgia Stanway exclusive interview: My heart and head are at Bayern Munich
The lives of many of England's Euros heroes have changed forever but none more so than Georgia Stanway. While team-mates were still celebrating their success, Stanway was sitting at home packing her bags for another huge adventure - her move to Bayern Munich. She was in Germany less than a week after that famous night at Wembley.
Lucas Paqueta: West Ham agree deal for Lyon's Brazilian midfielder
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. French club Lyon had rejected two offers for the Brazilian midfielder but talks continued through Thursday night and had reached an advanced stage by Friday morning. The fee is believed to be in the region of £51m.
