Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It pervades so much of the zeitgeist, with TV reboots getting cranked out at an almost alarming rate, and vinyl record sales topping $1 billion for the first time since 1986. Car enthusiasts are a particularly nostalgic bunch; just look at the values of the cars Gen X and Millennials saw as icons. This cultural force has seen a number of great nameplates revived, like the Toyota Supra, or reinvigorated with an eye towards past glories, as is the case with the new Nissan Z.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO