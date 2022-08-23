Read full article on original website
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
This Ford F-150’s Nasty Undercoat Was Caused by Working at a Steel Mill
TikTok screenshotsYou'll need a hammer and chisel to reveal parts on this F-150.
Nissan Execs Are Aching For A More Powerful Z Car
Like a breath of fresh air, the 2023 Nissan Z has hit the scene and injected a healthy dose of excitement into a landscape dominated by crossovers and SUVs. Priced from $39,990, few vehicles provide so much bang for your buck. Under the 240Z-inspired hood, there lives a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. There's even a manual gearbox for those who prefer to row through the gears.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle
From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate
Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list
CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers
The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
Road & Track
2023 Nissan Z Performance vs. 2022 Toyota Supra 3.0
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It pervades so much of the zeitgeist, with TV reboots getting cranked out at an almost alarming rate, and vinyl record sales topping $1 billion for the first time since 1986. Car enthusiasts are a particularly nostalgic bunch; just look at the values of the cars Gen X and Millennials saw as icons. This cultural force has seen a number of great nameplates revived, like the Toyota Supra, or reinvigorated with an eye towards past glories, as is the case with the new Nissan Z.
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
The Verge
Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some
Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
MotorTrend Magazine
The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About
We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
