Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

6 priorities Baltimore needs to focus on to jumpstart its transit network, according to business leaders

At first glance, Baltimore should be well positioned to take advantage of the current federal transportation spending boom. It’s already got its own light rail and subway systems, three different stops on two of Maryland’s three MARC commuter rail lines (With several more stops within a 20-mile radius of the city), the busiest airport in the state about 10 miles to its south, and the 8th busiest Amtrak station in the country.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
BALTIMORE, MD

