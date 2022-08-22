Read full article on original website
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: There is no ‘legal amount’ of alcohol
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer who pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Highway 16 asked the driver if he had been drinking. The driver responded that he had consumed “the legal amount” of alcohol, which turned out to be not true.
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Graham after deputy spots car in traffic
An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday in Graham after a sheriff’s deputy saw their car and made a traffic stop, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery at a cigar shop in the 18800 block of Meridian Avenue East.
thejoltnews.com
Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured
Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on 1-5. The officials stated that the crash happened near Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Robert Reyer reported that only minor injuries were reported in the crash. The...
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
masonwebtv.com
Structure Fire Damages Shelton Residence
Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment Friday morning. All five occupants were able to escape without injury, but the fire caused severe damaged to the older single-family residence on Oak Street in Shelton. The fire was reported at 6:16 AM. The...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
Man held hostage after meeting woman on Plenty of Fish dating app
A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday, when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex […]
thejoltnews.com
Out-of-control man faces felony charge after multiple alleged infractions in Lacey
A man was charged with a felony after allegedly spitting in the face of an officer who arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Eijah Francis Cornell, 40, was charged with third-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 16. Cornell listed his address as “Transient” in Tumwater.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Man Who Killed Parents, Brother in 1995 Gets New Sentence
A Grays Harbor County man who was convicted on three counts of murder when he was a teenager could be granted his release from state prison soon after being resentenced. Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and 5-year-old brother Austin in their McCleary home when he was 16 in August 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, after a lengthy plea for his release.
