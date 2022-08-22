ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: There is no ‘legal amount’ of alcohol

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer who pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Highway 16 asked the driver if he had been drinking. The driver responded that he had consumed “the legal amount” of alcohol, which turned out to be not true.
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured

Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
masonwebtv.com

Structure Fire Damages Shelton Residence

Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment Friday morning. All five occupants were able to escape without injury, but the fire caused severe damaged to the older single-family residence on Oak Street in Shelton. The fire was reported at 6:16 AM. The...
SHELTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Out-of-control man faces felony charge after multiple alleged infractions in Lacey

A man was charged with a felony after allegedly spitting in the face of an officer who arrested him on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Eijah Francis Cornell, 40, was charged with third-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 16. Cornell listed his address as “Transient” in Tumwater.
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Man Who Killed Parents, Brother in 1995 Gets New Sentence

A Grays Harbor County man who was convicted on three counts of murder when he was a teenager could be granted his release from state prison soon after being resentenced. Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and 5-year-old brother Austin in their McCleary home when he was 16 in August 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, after a lengthy plea for his release.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

