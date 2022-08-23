Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WBOC
Three NY Women Arrested for Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three New York women on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that got underway at the Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach late Thursday afternoon. Police said that at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside...
WBOC
Fire Pit Accident Leaves Man Burned in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 75-year-old man in Federalsburg suffered burns after using gasoline to burn debris in a fire pit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said. It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home at 5215 Twelve Oaks Drive. Investigators said when the victim poured gasoline into the fire pit, it caused the fire to flash.
WBOC
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Ocean City Today
Three charged with gun and drug-related crimes in Ocean City
Three men were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and several different forms of marijuana packaged for distribution. Joshua Bernard Latuharhary, 19, of Fairfax, Virginia, Augustine Kofi Boakye, 19, of Lorton, Virginia, and Henokh Yareday Natanae Matheos, 22,...
WGMD Radio
Federalsburg Man Injured Using Burn Pit
A 75 year old Federalsburg man was injured while using a burn pit on Twelve Oaks Drive. Maryland Fire Marshal investigators say the victim was burning debris and used gasoline causing the fire to flash. The victim suffered non-life threatening burns and was flown to the Bayview Burn Center by Maryland State Police aviation. Hurlock Volunteer firefighters responded.
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Escaped Sussex Community Corrections Center Inmate Apprehended Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction said that an Inmate at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown walked away from an approved outside work assignment at the facility Thursday morning. FSU has learned that area offices were placed on lockdown at around 11:30, while officials searched for Ryan Gray, 26,...
WMDT.com
One mom calling out for justice after the death of her son
Pocomoke City, Md. – One mother is speaking out tonight after losing her son 8 days after an accident in Pocomoke City. That car crash happened at Bonneville and 5th streets and Pocomoke Police say three cars were involved. Shakiesha Sample wants justice for her son. She says Kevonte...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
Woman Smoking While On Oxygen Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Fire Breaks Out: Officials
A Maryland homeowner had to be airlifted to an area hospital after suffering burns when a fire broke out while she was smoking and on oxygen, according to the state’s fire marshal. First responders were dispatched to a Wicomico County home on Windy Hill Circle in Delmar shortly before...
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Shooting
SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with...
