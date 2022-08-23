ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

news9.com

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying

A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OSBI Commission Names First Woman Director In History

Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Aungela Spurlock the next OSBI Director. Spurlock has served as interim director since August 17. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency and I am proud to have been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust

Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
MANNFORD, OK
news9.com

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK

