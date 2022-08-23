Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
news9.com
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
news9.com
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Federal Jury Sentences Tulsa Man & Woman To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl
A federal jury sentenced a Tulsa man and woman to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Jennifer Canales and Ali Bashir Milad both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Tulsa police got a search warrant for Canales' home in 2021 and found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other paraphernalia.
news9.com
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
news9.com
New Jersey Man Helps People Around The Country Deal With Depression
A man from New Jersey is traveling the country in the hopes of doing something good to help people deal with depression. Tim Manthey said all it took was one punch on a punching bag and he felt an instant relief from his depression. Now, he’s dedicated his life to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
news9.com
Police Capture Man Wanted For Questioning About Retired Deputy's Death
Checotah Police have caught a man wanted for questioning about a suspicious death in Pawnee County. A woman said she spotted John Crotts after she saw a News On 6 post with his picture on it. Investigators said that post was instrumental in getting ahold of the man they said...
news9.com
Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying
A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
news9.com
Officials: At Least 5 Injured After Riding Roller Coaster At Six Flags In New Jersey
Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday. It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride. Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
news9.com
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
news9.com
2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
news9.com
OSBI Commission Names First Woman Director In History
Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Aungela Spurlock the next OSBI Director. Spurlock has served as interim director since August 17. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency and I am proud to have been...
news9.com
Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy
Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
news9.com
Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust
Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
news9.com
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Comments / 0