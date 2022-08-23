Read full article on original website
news9.com
Recreational Marijuana Petition Needing Final Approval
A delay in the verification of petition signatures means SQ820 may not appear on the ballot. Michelle Tilley, campaign director of Yes On 820, said it felt unfair that because the state took too long, they have to suffer because of it. "The count dragged on a long time, normally...
news9.com
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
news9.com
OSBI Commission Names First Woman Director In History
Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Aungela Spurlock the next OSBI Director. Spurlock has served as interim director since August 17. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency and I am proud to have been...
news9.com
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
news9.com
Canoo Electric Vehicles To Be Made At NE Oklahoma Facility
The 4,500 electrical vehicles in a deal between Canoo and Walmart will be made at Canoo's facility in northeast Oklahoma. Walmart has used the vehicles to make deliveries seven days a week in the Fort Worth area as part of a trial run. Canoo said the vehicles will be on...
news9.com
Oklahoma State Fair To Offer New Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items. Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles. There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick...
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters
Our Amazing Oklahomans Wednesday are some volunteer firefighters brightening the day of a town hit hard by wildfires earlier this summer. Our stormtracker Marty Logan caught Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters spraying down the town with hoses and water balloons. They encouraged kids to hit them with their best shot but the...
news9.com
New Jersey Man Helps People Around The Country Deal With Depression
A man from New Jersey is traveling the country in the hopes of doing something good to help people deal with depression. Tim Manthey said all it took was one punch on a punching bag and he felt an instant relief from his depression. Now, he’s dedicated his life to...
news9.com
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
