Read full article on original website
Related
14850.com
Health Department looking for dog that bit a person at wildflower preserve
The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday at the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred about 2:30pm on August 24 at the area off Giles Street in Ithaca, approximately halfway between first and second dam along Six Mile Creek.
14850.com
Ithaca College “strongly encouraging” masks as positive cases rise
Ithaca College is “strongly encouraging students, staff, and faculty to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus” as the college sees “a sharp rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within our student body,” according to an alert Thursday night from Samm Swarts, IC’s assistant director, emergency preparedness and response.
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
14850.com
Staff on strike at remaining Starbucks locations in Ithaca to protest conditions, unfair firings
Staff at the two remaining Ithaca Starbucks locations are on strike Friday morning, protesting “ongoing understaffing, massive cuts to hours, a lack of adequate hiring, promoting, and transferring, and increasingly unsafe working conditions,” and what they say is the wrongful termination of three staff members “this month alone.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
Ithaca’s Proper Philth represents at State Fair DJ festival
If you’re going to the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, head to the Pan African Village Stage for a taste of home. Proper Philth, an Ithaca DJ also known as Shane Hoyt, will be on the decks to close out the 2nd annual On the One DJ Festival.
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
14850.com
Hydrate, says NWS, as heat builds for Sunday and Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton urges Central New York residents to hydrate well and take precautions if spending time outside today and Monday. Heat index values for Ithaca are likely to be around 90 on Sunday and as high as 96 on Monday. Actual forecast highs in the 80s...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
wskg.org
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills
Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
Athens Area School, Pennsylvania State Police investigating hazing of student athletes
The Athens Area School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple bullying and hazing incidents against student-athletes throughout the summer, according to a statement from the school district.
One arrested in connection to Ithaca deliver driver stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17. According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17. Lawson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county. According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven […]
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
Comments / 0