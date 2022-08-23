STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is one of the largest counties in New York State. With hills, cities, open farmland, and the Finger Lakes, it comes as no surprise that there is a wide variety in real estate across the county. According to listings on Zillow.com as of August 22, there are seven […]

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO