Tompkins County, NY

14850.com

Health Department looking for dog that bit a person at wildflower preserve

The Tompkins County Health Department says they’re looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday at the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve to make sure the dog doesn’t have a rabies infection. The incident occurred about 2:30pm on August 24 at the area off Giles Street in Ithaca, approximately halfway between first and second dam along Six Mile Creek.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca College “strongly encouraging” masks as positive cases rise

Ithaca College is “strongly encouraging students, staff, and faculty to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus” as the college sees “a sharp rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within our student body,” according to an alert Thursday night from Samm Swarts, IC’s assistant director, emergency preparedness and response.
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
14850.com

Ithaca’s Proper Philth represents at State Fair DJ festival

If you’re going to the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, head to the Pan African Village Stage for a taste of home. Proper Philth, an Ithaca DJ also known as Shane Hoyt, will be on the decks to close out the 2nd annual On the One DJ Festival.
ITHACA, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Hydrate, says NWS, as heat builds for Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton urges Central New York residents to hydrate well and take precautions if spending time outside today and Monday. Heat index values for Ithaca are likely to be around 90 on Sunday and as high as 96 on Monday. Actual forecast highs in the 80s...
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills

Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One arrested in connection to Ithaca deliver driver stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after police say he is connected to a recent stabbing involving a food delivery driver in Ithaca on Aug. 17. According to Ithaca Police, Zahmear A. Lawson, 22, was located and arrested after an investigation into the stabbing of a delivery person on Aug. 17. Lawson […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
PENFIELD, NY

