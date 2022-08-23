ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Water Congress to query statewide candidates on water issues

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Voters to decide whether to allow groceries to sell wine, two other alcohol measures in November

The last three ballot measures – all about alcohol – seeking approval for the November ballot Secretary of State have all been declared sufficient. With those last three now included, November's statewide ballot will have eight questions, asking for voter approval to pay for healthy meals, a reduction in the income tax rate, and whether to allow for magic mushrooms, plus the questions on alcohol.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

GOP group launches bid to recall Priola after Colorado lawmaker becomes a Democrat

Republicans on Wednesday launched a campaign to recall Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola from office, two days after the Henderson lawmaker changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. Organizers filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office to initiate the recall and formed a committee to fund the campaign,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
Steamboat Springs, CO
Elections
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Springs, CO
Government
State
Utah State
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado River water providers to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts

The largest water providers from the states of the Colorado River basin Wednesday announced a commitment to "substantially expand existing efforts to conserve water, reduce demands and expand reuse and recycling of water supplies.”. The providers from both the upper and lower basin states include Denver Water, Colorado's largest water...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse

Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | An assault on Adams 14, local control

Adams 14 School District is rising up and fighting back. It’s taken the Colorado State Board of Education to court. In its first hearing before a district judge, the school district requested a reversal of the State Board’s resolution to remove Adams 14’s district accreditation. Accreditation is the state’s stamp of approval to operate as a unified district.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Michael Bennet

Comments / 0

Community Policy