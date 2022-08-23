Colorado Water Congress to query statewide candidates on water issues

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Being offended is the cost of liberty
My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that it doesn’t take much to get me talking about constitutional rights and free speech. Heck, I’ve cited the case of Gideon v. Wainwright, and the right to say nothing to cops, in no less than seven columns during my run here at Colorado Politics. So it is not surprising that I was interested in a recent CP story that is yet another example of what free speech really means.
coloradopolitics.com
Voters to decide whether to allow groceries to sell wine, two other alcohol measures in November
The last three ballot measures – all about alcohol – seeking approval for the November ballot Secretary of State have all been declared sufficient. With those last three now included, November's statewide ballot will have eight questions, asking for voter approval to pay for healthy meals, a reduction in the income tax rate, and whether to allow for magic mushrooms, plus the questions on alcohol.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP group launches bid to recall Priola after Colorado lawmaker becomes a Democrat
Republicans on Wednesday launched a campaign to recall Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola from office, two days after the Henderson lawmaker changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. Organizers filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office to initiate the recall and formed a committee to fund the campaign,...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora Sentinel: Kudos to Priola for putting country before party, exposing GOP tragedy
In a world where so many people don’t like being told what to do — and they have to be shown — state Sen. Kevin Priola this week illustrated the lethal problem facing Republicans they can’t overcome: its leaders. Priola represents northern Aurora and the region...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado River water providers to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts
The largest water providers from the states of the Colorado River basin Wednesday announced a commitment to "substantially expand existing efforts to conserve water, reduce demands and expand reuse and recycling of water supplies.”. The providers from both the upper and lower basin states include Denver Water, Colorado's largest water...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Protect ‘protective services’ from abuse
Stunning, lurid and devastating allegations against a former Arapahoe County child protective-services worker — brought to light by The Gazette’s dogged reporting — have implications statewide. Most notably, if the ex-employee’s alleged, outrageous abuses could occur at one such county agency that handles cases of child abuse...
coloradopolitics.com
More than 770,000 Coloradans potentially eligible for loan forgiveness under Biden plan
More than 770,000 student loan borrowers in Colorado have the potential to see up to $10,000 of their student loan debt forgiven under the plan announced by President Joe Biden, according to numbers from the Education Data Initiative. The plan, announced Wednesday, forgives up to $10,000 for those with U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | An assault on Adams 14, local control
Adams 14 School District is rising up and fighting back. It’s taken the Colorado State Board of Education to court. In its first hearing before a district judge, the school district requested a reversal of the State Board’s resolution to remove Adams 14’s district accreditation. Accreditation is the state’s stamp of approval to operate as a unified district.
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
Former Colorado chief judge receives stayed law license suspension over brandishing rifle
A former chief judge in Colorado’s 5th Judicial District received a six-month stayed suspension of his law license connected to an incident last year in which he allegedly pulled out a rifle during an argument with his stepson. Whether Judge Mark Thompson ends up suspended from law practice depends...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: School-choice trend should help teachers and students
Traditional public schools suffer declining enrollments in Colorado and across the country. If it continues, the trend could revolutionize K-12 education. Let’s ensure it improves the lives and futures of teachers — substantially underpaid and underappreciated by the union-led one-size-fits-all system — and their students. Research by...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso defendant never gave up right to jury trial, overturns convictions
Colorado's second-highest court has concluded an El Paso County judge mistakenly found a defendant had relinquished his constitutional right to a jury trial, when the man had never, in fact, explicitly agreed to do so. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals reversed the felony assault and sexual assault...
Comments / 0