Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired. On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
mycbs4.com
Putnam County elementary school went into lockdown, student had airsoft gun
A lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County this morning, Aug. 25th, due to a student having an airsoft gun in their backpack. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a bus driver noticed something suspicious with one student, and alerted the bus depot to contact the school administration.
Daily News
Prep football: Chiefland scores quickly, has no trouble vs. Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY – Crescent City Junior-Senior High football coach Sean Delaney looked across the other side of the field and didn’t hesitate to state the obvious. “This (Chiefland) is clearly the best…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 082722
IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Action News Jax
Patient says St. Vincent’s is firing staff, shutting down clinics and letting go of departments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in Jacksonville could soon have fewer health care options. Friday night, I’m digging into claims that could affect how and when you get seen by a doctor. I spoke with a patient at St. Vincent’s who says Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital is closing down clinics in areas that need them the most.
A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
Daily News
Prep football: A big start to season for Panthers
McKinnon throws for 4 TDs, ‘D’ shines in 49-0 blowout at Umatilla. It was a coming out party of sorts for Palatka Junior-Senior High quarterback Jamarrie McKinnon. McKinnon, who split time at starting quarterback last year, led Palatka to an easy 49-0 win over host…
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week One
(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal to remain in jail after no decision made on bond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No decision was made on whether to grant bond to ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal during a Thursday pre-trial hearing. The judge took arguments under consideration to release Dyal based on health issues, but will make a decision at another time. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Comments / 0