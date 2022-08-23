ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
click orlando

Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 082722

IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
News4Jax.com

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
First Coast News

A 10-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. DCPS says it was an accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl Duval County student doesn't want to ride the bus anymore. The fifth grader was dropped off at the wrong stop in North Jacksonville. Her family said it took nearly an hour to find her. It's not the first time Kiara Clay's daughter rode the bus to and from school. She usually rode with her brothers, according to Clay. However, it was the first bus ride on her own.
WCJB

Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
Daily News

Prep football: A big start to season for Panthers

McKinnon throws for 4 TDs, ‘D’ shines in 49-0 blowout at Umatilla. It was a coming out party of sorts for Palatka Junior-Senior High quarterback Jamarrie McKinnon. McKinnon, who split time at starting quarterback last year, led Palatka to an easy 49-0 win over host…
WCJB

Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week One

(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL

