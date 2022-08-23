Read full article on original website
Related
The history of Amazon and Whole Foods' sometimes-rocky marriage, which kicked off 5 years ago with a $13.7 billion acquisition
The relationship between the two companies became official in 2017, when Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market.
NME
Xbox Series X|S won’t see a price hike following sudden PS5 rise
After Sony suddenly raised the price of the PS5 earlier this week, Microsoft has confirmed that it currently has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X|S. Yesterday (August 25) Sony abruptly announced that it would be raising the price of the PS5 by £30 / €50 across seven regions, not including the US, effective immediately. Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote that this was down to the “current global economic environment.”
NME
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
NME
Embracer Group completes acquisition of ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deus Ex’ studios
Embracer Group has today announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal is complete, following the agreement in May 2022. The acquisition sees Embracer Group taking ownership of the three development studios alongside a host of intellectual properties (IPs) including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 back-catalogue games from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.” according to an announcement on its website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
NME
‘Dead Island 2’ will have Amazon Alexa voice control
Developer Deep Silver has revealed that its upcoming zombie sequel Dead Island 2 will feature Alexa voice control. During Gamescom 2022, Amazon announced a new gaming feature that will allow players to use their voice to interact in Dead Island 2. Named the Alexa Game Control, players can use the voice-activated software to interact with specific mechanics in the game.
NME
Former ‘Fallout’ and ‘Skyrim’ developers announce RPG ‘Wyrdsong’
A brand new RPG from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout developers, Wyrdsong, was announced at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. The announcement was accompanied by a short one-minute animated teaser trailer, featuring an ominous narration, and touting some of the talent behind the game. It’s the...
Comments / 0