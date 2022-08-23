After Sony suddenly raised the price of the PS5 earlier this week, Microsoft has confirmed that it currently has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X|S. Yesterday (August 25) Sony abruptly announced that it would be raising the price of the PS5 by £30 / €50 across seven regions, not including the US, effective immediately. Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote that this was down to the “current global economic environment.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO