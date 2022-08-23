ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cost of living leads Cornell poll in what concerns New Yorkers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new poll from Cornell shows cost of living is the biggest concern for residents of New York State. The Empire State Poll says 28-percent of people who responded cited cost of living as their biggest issue, followed by crime at 20 percent and the state’s economy taking the third spot at nine percent.
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Riley, Webb top Democratic primaries in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Unofficial tallies are in from Tuesday’s elections in Tompkins County. According to numbers from the Tompkins County Board of Elections, over 13-thousand ballots were cast in the special election to fill Tom Reed’s old Congressional seat in the current 23rd district. Republican Joe Sempolinski declared victory.

