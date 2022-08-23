Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail is always a challenge. He’s looking for people with specific qualities. Once hired, Sheriff Osborne says a corrections officer goes through a similar level of training that road...
rewind1077.com
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
rewind1077.com
Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
rewind1077.com
Ethics board aims for transparency in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board plans to make its probe as public as possible. The board is investigating payments and potential conflicts of interest in the initial Reimagining Public Safety process. Lawyer Sharon Sulimowicz says it’s best to be transparent. Next month, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind1077.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
rewind1077.com
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
rewind1077.com
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
Comments / 0