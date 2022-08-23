Read full article on original website
Prep football: A big start to season for Panthers
McKinnon throws for 4 TDs, ‘D’ shines in 49-0 blowout at Umatilla. It was a coming out party of sorts for Palatka Junior-Senior High quarterback Jamarrie McKinnon. McKinnon, who split time at starting quarterback last year, led Palatka to an easy 49-0 win over host…
Prep roundup: Palatka nabs 1st victory over FSD&B
After a close, frustrating loss to St. Joseph Academy two nights earlier, Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team needed this one badly. The Panthers swept the visiting Florida School for the…
Prep football: Chiefland scores quickly, has no trouble vs. Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY – Crescent City Junior-Senior High football coach Sean Delaney looked across the other side of the field and didn’t hesitate to state the obvious. “This (Chiefland) is clearly the best…
Antoine R. Williams
Antoine Rashawn Williams, 26, of Elkton (Armstrong), Florida, was born on Tuesday, August 13, 1996, to Trellis Murray and Latonya Williams in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his education in the…
Merlene Ellerby
Merlene Ellerby, 64, of East Palatka, FL, entered the sunset of life August 25, 2022, at the St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center Florida with her lovely family by her side. Professional…
Linda M. Ashe
Constance Linda Marie “Marybeth” Ashe, 66, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Mildred Canty and David McCoy…
Clayton Arthur Frank
Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, former owner of Clayton Frank & Sons Funeral Home in Crescent City died Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
Victor ‘Wayne’ Bennett
Victor “Wayne” Bennett, 63, of Los Angeles, CA, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. A native of Palatka, he was the son of George Bennett and Daisy Mae Bennett, born on Monday,…
Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr.
Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The son of Rubin Daryl Love Sr. and Felicia…
Putnam County Legal Notices 082722
IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Dogs in postal worker fatal attack put down
The five dogs authorities say are responsible for the deadly attack on a mail carrier in Interlachen were euthanized Thursday, officials confirmed. Allison Waters-Merritt, the Putnam County Sheriff…
