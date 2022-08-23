ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
BBC

Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC

Tunisian Ons Jabeur on death threats after playing Israeli opponents

As she savoured the adulation from the Tunisian public following her historic run to the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur may have afforded herself a wry smile given her change in popularity in her home nation. For just two years earlier, Jabeur - who became the first African and Arab woman...
