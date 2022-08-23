ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: A warmup on the way with a slight storm chance

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrFyd_0hRnb0N400

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/23) 04:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are on the back side of an upper low today.

  • Daily average High: 81   Low: 61
  • Sunrise: 6:39 Sunset: 8:07

Today : Another mostly dry day with a brief storm chance after 4p.

Any Alert Days Ahead? : Not likely over the next seven days.

Aware : We start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Temperatures will slowly start to go up as we see a ridge of high pressure pumping back in heat and moisture. We still have a chance for rain today as we continue the transition. At this point, it looks like rain chances will peak after 4 PM, similar to yesterday with a brief round of scattered storms possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdmrR_0hRnb0N400
KDKA Weather Center

Today's chance for rain is technically lower than yesterday's rain chances but the scattered storms will likely hit different communities that we saw yesterday.  Basically, what I am trying to say is there are going to be plenty of people out there that see a downpour today that didn't see any rain yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ry3XZ_0hRnb0N400
KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, the most pleasant day of the week is going to be on Tuesday with low humidity levels and sunny skies. After that, we will begin to see a warm-up with highs in the mid-80s by Thursday and highs hitting the upper 80s with decent humidity on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3oe8_0hRnb0N400
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon rain and storms possible on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heading to the big Jason Aldean & Gabby Barrett concert tonight at Star Lake? I really think the concert won't be impacted by rain but I can't guarantee it.  The rain and storm chance should be going down as the concert gets going.  So that means the best chance for storms will be when people are potentially parking and heading into the venue. I could easily see a scenario where they hold off on letting people into the Pavillion until storms move by with a big push of people being let in right at 7 p.m. WEATHER LINKS:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Run of warm and sunny weather continues Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fantastic weather is expected for today with highs in the mid to even upper 80s.  Humidity levels will remain in the mid-range so even with highs in the mid-80s it won't feel oppressive. I have noon temperatures in the upper 70s with light winds out of the southwest.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLooking ahead, there isn't too much to be concerned with. We will have a couple of rain chances including an afternoon rain chance on Friday with scattered storms possible. Rain will be possible as soon as 1 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Another warm and sunny day set for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be a little patchy fog this morning so give yourself extra time heading to work or the bus stop. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt's another seasonably warm day with highs above normal in the low to mid-80s and feeling in the upper 80s. Stay hydrated while enjoying these dog days of summer because the heat and sunshine are sticking around. High pressure keeps us dry until a weak cold front will approach the region on Friday bringing a slight chance for showers and even a general thunderstorm but there's not much moisture with it. Expect temperatures to be above normal for much of the week and even feel near 90 for the weekend. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck

PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 26, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsTall Ships ErieSally Ann'sWiz Khalifa TicketsTiny HousesBeaver Wine FestivalButler Italian FestivalPittsburgh Veg FestCanine CompanionsKDKA Pups on FacebookPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne police warn residents of missing python

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Duquesne police are warning residents about a python that's on the loose in the city.There's the movie "Snakes on a Plane." Now there's a snake in Duquesne, and police said it's someone's pet. "I wouldn't like having a snake in my yard, you'd want to find it," said Dan Shanley, whose son owns the snake.  Shanley said his son collapsed while holding it on a walk Wednesday afternoon near State Street and Mehaffey Street. Since then, the snake has been missing.  "Where the snake went from there I don't know. We looked all last night," Shanley said....
DUQUESNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Looks Like Rain#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays
CBS Pittsburgh

Inbound lanes of Parkway West to close nightly through mid-September for Rosslyn Road Bridge repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Anytime you talk about shutting down one of our area's Parkways, it gets everyone's attention.A major project will get underway tomorrow night and it means that a stretch of the inbound lanes of the Parkway West will be closed during overnight hours until the middle of September.A crash in February led to a gash that is in the side of the Rosslyn Road BridgeThe bridge was struck by an over-height vehicle and while it appears that a little bit of paint can fix things, looks can be deceiving. "The vertical plates have been badly damaged and warped and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

High school football scores: Week 0

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action Sports has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you the scores of high school football games from the WPIAL and Pittsburgh's City League. Scroll down for the full list, or tap here if you are using the WTAE mobile app. If you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh

Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1-man crime spree hits Walnut Street business district in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-man crime spree has stuck the Walnut Street business district in Shadyside.Police said a man committed a half-dozen smash-and-grab-burglaries.The spree began early Wednesday morning with a rock through the window of Angela's Cafe. Stepping through the broken glass, cook Richard Crousey discovered the cash drawer was gone when he came into work."I think it was the trial run," Crousey said. "And then last night was more adventurous."On Friday morning, a half-dozen other businesses — including Dina Ellen, The Barre Code and Maureen Staley's Picket Fence — made the exact same discovery. "The front door glass was shattered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

After shots fired at youth football game, police and organizers working together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After shots were fired during a youth football game in Homewood nearly two weeks ago, Pittsburgh police and league organizers are working together to ensure the safety of players and spectators.  During a news conference Thursday, police said they're working to address any safety issues or concerns while coming up with a plan to have officers and extra security at all future games.  On Aug. 14, Lincoln Youth Sports Vice President Aaron Strader told KDKA-TV that the organization requested for Pittsburgh police officers to be at the game as a larger crowd was expected. Strader said officers were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT hosts hiring event to get more snowplow drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is already planning for the winter.PennDOT District 11 hosted a hiring event on Wednesday in hopes of getting enough employees in time for the first snowfall in Allegheny County.PennDOT has been struggling to hire employees, especially plow truck operators. There was a decent turnout at Wednesday's event, which got busy in the afternoon. Dozens of people showed up with their resumes in hand."I'm going in there with an open mind and see what happens and just hope for the best," Kemar Evans said.Evans was feeling optimistic before walking into the hiring event. He wants to land...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Pittsburgh Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

India is a massive country with several distinct regional cuisines that have become popular worldwide, including right here in the United States. And seeing as there are over 14,000 Indian Americans in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it’s no surprise that there are several incredible Indian restaurants in the “Steel City.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy