Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Who Came To Geek’d Con That Year? The All-Time Geek’d Con Lineup

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is the largest pop culture event in North Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex. The show has been running since 2015, with a total of 7 shows now. During these events, hundreds of vendors, and dozens of celebrities, come to Shreveport to meet fans, take pictures, sign autographs, and sell merch. Over the years, we've seen massive comic book stars, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, horror icons, pro wrestling hall of fame members, and a ton more. Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Office...we could keep going and going. There have been dozens of stars who have appeared at these events, so instead of listing their credentials, lets just look over a big list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Digimon Voice Actor Comes To Gamers XP In Shreveport

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, just wrapped up this past weekend. Some people might be going through comic con withdrawals, and want to relive some of the magic of conventions again. Well, Gamers XP in Shreveport is here to help. Tonight from 8pm-10pm, Digimon voice actor Joshua Seth will be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Music Prize Announces 2022 Finalists

For the first time ever, the Music Prize’s Top 10 has become a Top 11. These bands, selected by music industry professionals and fans, will be playing the Music Prize stage and competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The competition and showcase will be held in downtown Shreveport during Prize Fest’s first weekend, October 14 and 15. Each night will feature a showcase of a group of independent artists, with the grand prize winner being determined by a panel of music industry judges.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Could Shreveport Soon be Home to New Ronald McDonald House?

The Ronald McDonald House Charities has expressed some interest in building one of their invaluable Ronald McDonald Houses in Shreveport. In an article late last week from arklatexhomepage.com, we see that the CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana, Janelle Mason, was just in town to discuss the possibility of constructing a new location in South Shreveport with the Caddo Parish Commission.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

See Cosplay, Crowd, and Celebrity Pics From Geek’d Con 2022

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returned to the Shreveport Convention Center for three days of incredible fun. Tremendous fan interactions, shopping, cosplay, and so much more. For three straight days, pop culture fans from multiple fandoms joined in the fun in Downtown Shreveport. Many wearing custom made cosplays, some buying...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?

It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator

When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
BENTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
