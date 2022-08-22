The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County kicked off its annual Fruit And Nut Sale on Monday at their regular meeting. Order forms are available from Auxiliary members or by picking them up at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Orders must be in by Sept. 30. Nuts may also be ordered online with a credit card at www.sawarsawnuts.org throughout the year. The Women’s Auxiliary has held this fundraiser for 50 years or more beginning in the early 1970s. Proceeds from the sale support outreach to those in need such as school and work shoes, veterans assistance and the Choice Pantry to name a few. For more information, call 574-267-5361 or email Sina.Locke@usc.salvationarmy.org.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO