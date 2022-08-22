Read full article on original website
harborcountry-news.com
Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
Check Out The Newest Trail In Berrien County
Being outside in nature is therapeutic for many humans, for some its as simple as sitting on the porch and taking in their surroundings, for others they like to go on long, expensive, and physically testing hikes through mountains, and lastly, some just find a local park or nature preserve to fulfill their fix. Many people like to admire the animals, plants, and every other part of the many ecosystems that make up the world we live in.
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
WNDU
Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
wtvbam.com
Apple Fest to have different look due to 4 Corners Park work
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported to the City Council on Monday night that Apple Fest will look different this year. With the work nearing completion at the Four Corners Park, the festival will be spread out for three blocks on U.S. 12 between Division and Clay Streets, extend down South Hanchett Street and South Monroe as well as in the Tibbits Plaza parking lot.
abc57.com
Howard Park to host the Motown Machine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street
It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
WOOD
Get your tickets for the amazing shows at the Allegan County Fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on to this year’s Allegan County Fair, kicking off on September 9th. They have a great lineup of concerts and shows happening at this year’s fair, including Jimmie Allen and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Plus, they’ll have all the great fair staples like daily specials, great food and rides!
Times-Union Newspaper
Fruit & Nut Sale Begins
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County kicked off its annual Fruit And Nut Sale on Monday at their regular meeting. Order forms are available from Auxiliary members or by picking them up at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Orders must be in by Sept. 30. Nuts may also be ordered online with a credit card at www.sawarsawnuts.org throughout the year. The Women’s Auxiliary has held this fundraiser for 50 years or more beginning in the early 1970s. Proceeds from the sale support outreach to those in need such as school and work shoes, veterans assistance and the Choice Pantry to name a few. For more information, call 574-267-5361 or email Sina.Locke@usc.salvationarmy.org.
goshenindiana.org
GOSHEN TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT RETURNS TO SHANKLIN PARK
Touch-a-Truck returns to Shanklin Park this year on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The City of Goshen’s Touch-a-Truck event offers children the opportunity to touch, climb and explore the City’s equipment, trucks and other vehicles. Some of the vehicles showcased will include an ambulance,...
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility
Vixen Composites of Elkhart has more room to grow. The post Vixen Composites moves into new, larger Elkhart facility appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
The Beer is Back! River Trade Brewing Opens in Downtown Constantine
It's been years since brews were poured at 145 Washington St. in downtown Constantine, MI but once again the beer is flowing as the former location of Constantine Brewing Co. is now home to River Trade Brewing Co. Owned by husband and wife duo Brandon and Ashley Magnus, the family-friendly...
Inside Indiana Business
Elkhart chassis maker to expand distribution chain
Michigan-based DexKo Global Inc., a manufacturer of axles and chassis for trailer and RV industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc., a national distributor of trailer parts located in Texas. The company will become part of Dexter, a DexKo business unit based in Elkhart. DexKo Global was...
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
WNDU
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
