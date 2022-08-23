Read full article on original website
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished today’s trading session firmly in the red after Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates. In addition, core PCE and personal spending came in lower than expected. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory after Powell’s Remarks. Last Updated 4:30PM...
Coinbase Global Stock Crashed! Buy The Dip?!
In this video we take a look at the latest news that has impacted the COIN stock price. Is this a good opportunity to buy the dip on COIN stock?!
Reckitt Benckiser stock: A good choice for healthy returns?
Reckitt Benckiser’s diverse range of brands, market-leading products, and higher inflation-driven pricing make it well-positioned for further growth. Shares in leading consumer health goods company Reckitt Benckiser (GB: RKT) are performing well, and are up by 24% in the last year. The company’s biggest competitor, Unilever (GB:ULVR) stock was...
Why This 5-Star Analyst is Bullish on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock
Synopsys engages in the manufacturing of EDA software tools, a sub-segment in the semiconductor industry with remarkable underlying strength and opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur articulates his reasons for being bullish on the stock. Software company Synopsys (SNPS) is one of the three major vendors of electronic design automation...
Is It a Good Time to Invest in Semiconductor Stocks?
The global semiconductor market is expected to grow by almost 14% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023. In this article, we will find out what could this mean for NVDA, INTC, AMD, AVGO, and QCOM stocks. With the global semiconductor market expected to witness double-digit growth in 2022, it could...
Is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Overvalued?
As the markets rotate out of risky, growth-type investments and uncertainty is looming around the economy, WM has gained in popularity, managing to record a positive return so far in the year. A good operating model compliments strong financial performance, with the only major concern for the company spotted in its valuation.
What’s behind Autodesk Stock’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Big After-Hours Jump
Autodesk’s earnings report prompted a big jump in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Its immediate future, though, is somewhat less certain. It would be easy to brush design software leader Autodesk (ADSK) aside as a comparative unknown, but whether you’re familiar with the company or not, it still posted a winner with its latest earnings report. The news was an all-around win sufficient enough to send the company’s shares up in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Is Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) a Buy Ahead of Its Profitability Push?
Uber’s latest quarterly revenue beat was outstanding. With free cash flow positivity and GAAP profits in sight, Uber seems poised to drive much higher, thanks in part to its Uber One subscription offering. Shares of Uber (UBER) are starting to find their legs after surging 45% off their June...
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
Marvell’s big gain on Thursday was soured somewhat by a dip in after-hours trading. The biggest reason: a lackluster earnings report that offered the narrowest of wins. It should be good times for Marvell (MRVL). With a semiconductor shortage still hitting parts of the industry, making semiconductors should be like printing money. However, the news didn’t prove as good as conditions suggested it might have. Marvell released its second-quarter earnings results earlier today, and the company went down in Thursday’s after-hours trading. Marvell posted $0.57 per share in earnings, which proved the narrowest of wins against estimates calling for $0.56 per MRVL share.
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
Pinterest’s new Shuffles app is gaining huge popularity in just a short time from launch. The fact that the app has only recently been soft launched and is already so popular means that the app will undoubtedly create a rage when it is available publicly. Shares of Pinterest Inc....
Why did Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rise Despite Sales Decline?
Gap’s top line continued to decline in Q2 as macro headwinds, like high inflation, remained a drag. However, the rate of decline moderated from Q1. Also, management’s efforts to stabilize the business were cheered by investors. Shares of clothing retailer Gap (NYSE:GPS) jumped in Thursday’s after-hours following its...
Here’s Why Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is the Hottest Stock This Week
This week we are highlighting Ziff Davis stock, a consistent performer with a proven M&A strategy and some well-known brands under its ever-expanding umbrella. A number of names are beginning to look attractive in the current environment, and this week, we are putting the spotlight on Ziff Davis (ZD), which just might be the next hidden gem investors are looking for. One might wonder why we are highlighting a stock that has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2022 and still has a short interest of nearly 8%, which indicates that bears are still in the play here. The answer lies in ZD’s business model and strategy.
DCPH Stock Has Outperformed, Should Investors Buy?
While healthcare stocks are down year-to-date, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has shown an impressive increase of more than 40%. However, investors are probably better off avoiding the stock. The shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) have performed well in 2022, as they are up 40.4% while most healthcare stocks are down. Nevertheless, I...
Here’s Why Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Is Worth Your Time & Money
Nutrien has the potential to keep generating promising returns on the back of solid organic growth, strong operational performance, and earnings momentum. Let’s learn more about this C$53.12B company. Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) (NYSE:NTR) has been a treat to watch due to its impressive run on the bourses. The...
Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)
The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present.
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
Salesforce’s Fiscal Q2-2023 results were solid, as both EPS and revenue beat expectations. However, the company’s outlook for the remainder of the year didn’t sit well with investors, causing the stock to tumble. After market close today, Salesforce (CRM) released its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. Both revenue...
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results and Forecast Send Shares Lower
Affirm stock fell in the after-hours session after the company reported Q4 earnings, as investors weren’t impressed with the firm’s guidance. Fintech company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. The mixed results were marked by revenues surpassing expectations but earnings missing the same. However, the company’s guidance rattled investors, and the stock plunged in Thursday’s after-hours trading.
Peloton is Down Big Post Q4 Report: Demand is Slowing Down
Peloton reported another weak quarter as it tries to execute its turnaround plan. Nonetheless, there are a few bright spots that investors can point to. Peloton stock (NASDAQ: PTON) was down by double digits after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-3.68, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.78 per PTON share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates 4 times. In addition, sales decreased 28% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $678.7 million compared to $936.9 million. This was below the $718.2 million that analysts were looking for.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
The CEO of Intel is constantly acquiring shares of INTC. This demonstrates the CEO’s solid confidence in the company’s long-term stock trajectory. Intel’s (INTC) CEO Patrick Gelsinger is making the most of the current dip in the company’s stock price. As per a Form 4 filing, Gelsinger accumulated 14,800 shares of Intel at a weighted average purchase price of $33.8617 on August 24, valuing approximately $500,000. The shares were bought in multiple transactions with prices ranging between $33.80 to $33.90.
