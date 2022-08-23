Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79.
Penn State makes latest top school cut for four-star edge rusher in Class of 2024
The final days and weeks of the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing p[period opens are upon us, but the focus on the Class of 2024 is already underway, because recruiting never stops. As Penn State works to put the finishing touches on its Class of 2023 efforts, the Nittany Lions are also working on the Class of 2024 with hopes of continuing to bring in talent that can take Penn State to College Football Playoff contention. Over the weekend, Penn State made the latest top schools cut for four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Harvey...
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
Comments / 0