U.K.

Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
The Independent

Voices: What Gemma Owen has done since leaving Love Island undermines the show

After a stint on ITV2’s hit show Love Island, there are a few things guaranteed for the bronzed contestants once they leave the villa. Depending on the levels of success they achieved during the show, some will be relegated to the less than Z-list tasks of promoting diet lollipops and hair gummies. For other lucky members of the cast, a deal would come a-calling from fast fashion brands to get them started on their new careers as influencers and brand ambassadors. Such is the case for 19-year-old Gemma Owen, who recently signed a six-figure partnership with Pretty Little Thing (aka,...
