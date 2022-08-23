ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
LiveScience

What's the best exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

How long does it take to build muscle?

Anyone who has ever tried to build their biceps or add bulk to their back will know the process is easier said than done – but how long does it take to build muscle?. The answer depends on many variables, from training methods and calorie intake to the macronutrients provided by the foods you eat. Indeed, you can lift the best adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab) all you want, but if you don’t eat enough protein (opens in new tab) and utilize the progressive overload (opens in new tab) principle, then you won’t be able to pack on mass.
WORKOUTS
ohmymag.co.uk

The dark side of a Virgo

Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign of astrology and is often considered to be the purest zodiac sign (because of its symbol—the virgin). However, they too have a dark side, like every other human on the planet. These perfectionists of the zodiac signs often overdo and overthink at times and has exceptionally high standards for themselves, confirms Your Tango. Despite being easily irritated and frustrated, these are the four most toxic traits of a Virgo:
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

Here’s how often you should exercise

Researchers conducted a four-week training study where three groups performed an arm resistance exercise to compare changes in muscle strength and thickness. The groups performed “maximal voluntary eccentric bicep contractions” on a machine that measures muscle strength in each muscle contraction. The group that performed six contractions five...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Pullover: How to Do It, Muscles Worked, Benefits and Workouts

The dumbbell pullover is a classic bodybuilding exercise that works your chest and back primarily. It is a pushing movement performed with a dumbbell – although barbell variations do exist – and, done right, the exercise hits everything from the bottom of your pecs to your abs, lats and triceps.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

An apple a day on doctors' orders keeps ill health away

Fresh fruit and vegetables prescribed by doctors could be an effective way to improve the health of Australians with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health and UNSW Sydney found that people with type...
NUTRITION
therockwalltimes

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

One of the most common methods for people who want to build strength, the 5 x 5 program is easy to follow and targets your entire body. In this article, you will learn about the 5 x 5 program, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The...
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Be Healthy?

“Healthy” should be defined as the absence of, and being at low risk for, chronic suffering. Suffering includes the negative mental and emotional impact of physical or psychological conditions. Healthy habits, like diet, exercise, and adequate sleep, all of which decrease our chances of disease and suffering, are within...
FITNESS

