Debra Wenger – August 25, 2022
Debra Wenger, 66, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1955 in Dover and was a daughter of the late Bill and Mae Wenger; she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jenny. Debra is survived by her son, Quinten.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen
Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
Missing Teen Found
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
Midvale Gets Little Free Library
Mary Alice Reporting – With no permanent library building in a local village, residents now have quick access to reading materials. The Little Free Library is a container that houses books and other literature materials with the idea being “take a book, return a book”. This is...
Work begins for new Youngstown gas station
Work began at the Check-N-Go corner store Tuesday.
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Carroll County. The state patrol says Paul Tuzzio II was driving on Route 212 near Sherrodsville when he missed a curve and hit a culvert beside the road. He was...
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition
CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
Wanted Wallaby still on the run in Stark County
It's been almost two weeks since reports of a wallaby roaming a small Stark County village were first reported. And still, police say the marsupial remains evasive.
Roadside worker from Alliance killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
Donna Irene Swaldo – August 23, 2022
Donna Irene Swaldo, age 90, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Delbert and Evelyn (Crouse) Meese of Brightwood. She is also preceded in death by her sister Betty (Harold) Peterman and her brother Melvin (Mary Lou) Meese.
Ashland County Sheriff: Results of drunk riding could be crushing
ASHLAND – During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ashland County to decrease impaired motorcycle riding. From Aug. 19 through Sept....
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Reward offered in search for accused killer of Akron mother
Speaking from her broken heart, Amy Perry shared her pain of losing her older sister, Toni Westover, to gun violence along with a personal message to the person who took Toni away.
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State Student.
