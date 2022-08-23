ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Wenger – August 25, 2022

Debra Wenger, 66, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1955 in Dover and was a daughter of the late Bill and Mae Wenger; she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jenny. Debra is survived by her son, Quinten.
Six Competing for 2022 Tuscarawas Fair Queen

Six young ladies interviewed to become the next representative of the Tuscarawas County Fair. The position allows the selected youth to travel around the state at other fairs and participate in events and parades. In 2021, Cameron Brandt was named King and crowned Queen was Riley Randolph. Interviewing for 2022...
Missing Teen Found

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: 7NEWS has been informed that Van Kralovic has been found and is safe. Wheeling Police are looking for a 13 year old named Van Kralovic. Police say he was last seen around 6:30 Thursday evening in the Woodsdale area. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and […]
Midvale Gets Little Free Library

Mary Alice Reporting – With no permanent library building in a local village, residents now have quick access to reading materials. The Little Free Library is a container that houses books and other literature materials with the idea being “take a book, return a book”. This is...
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Carroll County. The state patrol says Paul Tuzzio II was driving on Route 212 near Sherrodsville when he missed a curve and hit a culvert beside the road. He was...
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Donna Irene Swaldo – August 23, 2022

Donna Irene Swaldo, age 90, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1931, to the late Delbert and Evelyn (Crouse) Meese of Brightwood. She is also preceded in death by her sister Betty (Harold) Peterman and her brother Melvin (Mary Lou) Meese.
Ashland County Sheriff: Results of drunk riding could be crushing

ASHLAND – During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Ashland County to decrease impaired motorcycle riding. From Aug. 19 through Sept....
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
