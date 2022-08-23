Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)
Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
mynews13.com
Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
One person injured after serious fall near Belle Isle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was injured in a fall Thursday morning near Belle Isle. Orange County Fire Rescue said it was called to 6003 Hansel Avenue for reports of a person who had fallen several feet into a hole just after 9:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
yourcommunitypaper.com
‘Under-i’ Project delayed
The project that will convert the land underneath the I-4 overpass into a public park and activity center has been delayed. Last year, City officials were planning for construction on the park to begin by the end of 2022, but city of Orlando spokesperson Ashley Papagni told The Community Paper that construction is now expected to begin in 2024. Design work and public outreach is expected to begin in the next couple of months.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Proposed development in Sodo could complement future Pulse Museum
Last year we wrote about the transformation underway in south downtown in the industrial area along Division Avenue. The area has been rezoned from industrial use to high-intensity residential mixed-use. In July we reported that plans for the West Kaley mixed-use project had been filed with the City. The proposal...
mynews13.com
Orlando lifts minimum parking requirements for parts of downtown
The City of Orlando has passed a measure to waive minimum parking requirements for new building developments in the city. The decision comes amid a wave of similar ordinances passed in cities across the country as advocates for affordable housing push municipalities to prioritize investment in residential properties over parking.
yourcommunitypaper.com
SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening
SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
click orlando
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
Tabla Indian Restaurant Moves Forward With Oviedo Expansion
After announcing three potential territories last year for a 2022 expansion, the Indian, Indian-Chinese, and Thai cuisine brand Tabla is forging ahead in the northeastern Orlando suburb.
WESH
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
orangeobserver.com
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Way We Were: Orlando’s ‘Round Building’: An architectural circle of life
In 1963, a new architectural marvel was unveiled in downtown Orlando. Designed by architect Robert Murphy, the American Federal Building brought a touch of mid-century modern design to our growing city. The building, best known for its round shape and distinctive brise-soleil latticework, consisted of 120 cast-concrete sections that served both form and function, creating visual interest as well as shade from the intense Florida sun.
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
flaglernewsweekly.com
David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
click orlando
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
